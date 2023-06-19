It was an annual tradition that, like so many annual traditions, faded with COVID.
But back this year, for the first time since 2019, is the Boise State Summer Softball Classic, where members of the Broncos’ football team play a softball game for charity.
This year’s contest will take place at Memorial Stadium. The home run derby scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the Summer Softball Classic slated for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available online and at the Memorial Stadium Box Office.
And things have changed since that last game four years ago. Once a volunteer event to raise money for charity, the proceeds of this year’s contest will go towards the Horseshoe Collective, which pays Boise State student-athletes for their name, image and likeness as it partners with local charities and organizations.
Events like Wednesday will help the Collective grow, allowing it to pay more Boise State players, which can be used as a recruiting pitch, which can hopefully help the Broncos win games.
“Yeah that’s the direction of college football and the day and age we’re in now,” said BSU tight end Riley Smith, who will serve as offensive captain for the softball game. “Boise is a place where you come in and you don’t even need the money. You come in and fall in love with this place.
“But having a collective like that and having a great guy (Joe Nickell) run it is something that builds upon Boise’s culture that will lock guys in to want to be a part of this organization.
Added linebacker DJ Schramm: “Whether money was involved or not, I still think we have a great group of guys who could come out and participate because of how fun it is.”
Schramm is the lone Boise State player who took part in that 2019 game, smacking a home run when he was just a freshman at BSU.
And Schramm is one of the few guys on the BSU football roster with an extensive baseball background. He grew up on the diamond, a solid catcher at Clovis West High School before going all in on football and enrolling at Boise State.
“It’s just something that was a big part of our family growing up and a game I’ve always loved,” Schramm said of baseball.
Schramm is expected to be one of the best players on the defensive team while Smith talked up the baseball skills of backup quarterback Maddux Madsen and receiver Ben Ford, the Eagle alum who was committed to play baseball at Washington for a little bit.
“My first overall pick was Ben Ford,” said Smith. “I know he’s a legendary baseball player around here.”
Ford will also be one of the participants in the home run derby, which will feature current Broncos competing against alums.
The team of current players will consist of: Ford, Smith, Schramm, Madsen, Demitri Washington, Michael Callahan, Bryce Cleave
The alumni group will be represented by: Kamalei Correa, Tyler Horn, Kekaula Kaniho, Sam McCaskill, Kekoa Nawahine, Joel Velazquez, Winston Venable.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.