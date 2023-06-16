Mountain West Championship Football

Boise State tight end Matt Lauter (85) carries the hammer as the team runs onto the field before the Mountain West championship against Fresno State.

 AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger

Eyitayo Omotinugbon flew to Boise earlier this week with no plans to commit.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman from Queen Creek, Arizona had offers from just the Broncos, Air Force and a few FCS schools. He was fine waiting a few months to make his decision, open to seeing if any other schools entered the picture.

