Eyitayo Omotinugbon flew to Boise earlier this week with no plans to commit.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman from Queen Creek, Arizona had offers from just the Broncos, Air Force and a few FCS schools. He was fine waiting a few months to make his decision, open to seeing if any other schools entered the picture.
Then he landed in the City of Trees.
“I just instantly fell in love (with Boise),” Omotinugbon said. “It was just the people. I just loved how everybody was so welcoming. They don’t know me and they already assumed I was a part of them, you know? That just felt really good to come into.
“Like we were at the grocery store and even the bagger was just so nice to me,” he added. “I couldn’t ask for a better community to spend my next four years of college in.”
On Friday afternoon, Omotinugbon — who will play on the interior offensive line — sent out a tweet and announced his commitment to Boise State. He is the Broncos’ second pledge in the Class of 2024, joining Montana DL Hayden Hanks.
Omotinugbon, whose dad was born in Nigeria before moving to America, said his name means, “Worthy of God’s joy.” It is pronounced A-E-Tie-o. His high school coach, Travis Schureman, simply calls him “Tayo,” and he can’t say enough good things about Tayo.
For starters, Omotinugbon’s is off the charts. When he put out his commitment tweet, Omotinugbon was in Eugene, Oregon at the Nike Outdoor Nationals where he will compete in the shot put and discus. And that’s from a kid who, a few weeks ago at a Rivals camp in California, ran a laser-timed 4.64 40-yard dash.
“From a football standpoint, he’s just scratching the surface of how good he can be. He has a high, high ceiling” Schureman said. “I would bet a large sum of money that you couldn’t find one person who has one bad word to say about Tayo or that he’s ever not been kind to somebody.
“It’s a home-run hit for Boise State with the type of kid on and off the field they got.”
And credit Boise State’s coaches for finding, then building a relationship with Omotinugbon. Offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, who recruits Arizona, went to one of Queen Creek’s first spring practices in early May.
He watched Omotinugbon run through dozens of pulling plays and went up and complimented him. Not long after, Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keene flew into Arizona to see Omotinugbon for himself.
But even that didn’t lead to an offer right away. Boise State is not a program eager to hand out a million offers to every kid with a pulse. They wanted to get to know him, get to know his family, get to know everyone at Queen Creek. It took over a month before head coach Andy Avalos and Hamdan hopped on Facetime to offer the big offensive linemen.
And that relationship paid off. After his Boise State visit, Omotinugbon canceled plans to attend a number of other camps this summer.
“I think you see why building relationships can really go a long way,” Schureman said. “They could have offered that day. They didn’t. They asked me some hard questions about character — not hard questions, but they wanted to know what kind of kid they were gonna get and what he stands for.
“I think what they did is paying off and shows why they got him.”
