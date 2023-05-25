Hayden Hanks will do anything to get in the weight room. Anything.
Not long ago, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman — who became the first commit in Boise State’s 2024 recruiting class on Thursday — got into a wee bit of trouble.
The school phoned his Thompson Falls High football coach, Jared Koskela, saying that Hanks might get suspended. For what, Koskela asked. Hanks, it seemed, had broken into the school’s weight room.
“He literally pulled the door off the hinges,” Koskela said. “He broke the door. They had to get a new doorknob and stuff. Anyone can actually pull it open, but he was like, ‘You know what? It’s gonna be open.’ The doorknob was getting broken anyway. I just thought it was kind of funny.”
“I just wanted to lift,” Hanks told his coach, “and no one was around.”
Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed and Hanks did not get suspended. What he should get instead is a key to the weight room, or the whole school. Or just a key to the city after Thursday.
Thompson Falls, Montana (pop. 1,391) is not big. The high school has an enrollment of 160. Hanks’ class includes 44 kids. And the football team has a roster of just 25. For the longest time, Koskela (who played at the NAIA program, Montana Tech) was the only alum to ever play college football.
Now, Hanks will be the first ever Thompson Falls alum to play FBS football.
“The whole town is freaking out,” Hanks said. “I was walking through the grocery store and people were hyping me up. I don’t know, it’s crazy.”
Hanks had been lightly recruited for most of his high school career. Which shouldn't be surprising — colleges often struggle to recruit kids playing 8-man football.
Hanks was bulldozing kids as an offensive lineman, drawing triple-teams as a defensive lineman and helping Thompson Falls to its first state title in nearly 50 years. When Thompson Falls jumped up to 11-man football last year, Hanks still dominated.
“When you have a guy like Hayden on the line, where do you run?" Koskela said. “I had trouble trying to run (the ball) away from him. You have a 6-foot-5 (guy) and the guy next to him is 5-foot-4. … (Opponents will yell out), ‘They’re running this way. They’re running this way.’ Yeah, we are. Try and stop us.”
Hanks got an offer from Montana State and Montana in February. Right around that time, too, Boise State defensive line coach Erik Chinander sent Hanks a message on Twitter expressing the Broncos’ interest. At that moment, Hanks was where he always is.
“(I) was in the school weight room — just me and a friend,” Hanks said. “I checked my phone and I was shaking. I showed my friend and then I started jogging around the weight room. It was just pure excitement because that’s a dream school.”
Hanks took a visit to Boise for the Broncos’ spring game in April and told the coaches via Facetime last Monday that he was all in.
So what is Boise State getting in its first 2024 pledge?
“He is a perfect 3 tech (defensive lineman),” Koskela said. “He is not a defensive end who’s able to run anybody from the inside, but he can run them down from the backside. If he’s at that 3 technique, he’s going to move anyone who’s in front of him.”
Added Hanks: “For my size, I’m pretty fast, I’m pretty strong and I’m pretty violent. I go all out every single play.”
Hanks has about a year until he gets up to Boise State. Until then, you probably know where he’ll be.