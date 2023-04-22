Perhaps no single rule change in recent memory has transfixed a sport the way the pitch clock has transformed baseball.
MLB games are almost a half hour quicker. Down time is minimal. Action is heightened. And our 21st-century attention spans have loved it. Leagues are starting to understand shorter is better — which brings us to the newest college football rule changes.
On Friday, the NCAA announced three rule changes in hopes of shortening college football games.
First, teams will no longer be allowed to call consecutive timeouts (no more icing the kicker for five minutes). Secondly, there will be no untimed downs at the end of the first and third quarters if a penalty occurs on the final play of that period. The penalties will just carry over to the next quarter.
And finally, most interesting, the game clock will no longer stop after a first down unless there is under two minutes to play in a half.
“It’s been a conversation for a little while now,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said in a radio interview on KTIK The Ticket. “Really, it’s about the length of the game. … Keeping (games) close to that three-hour mark. And I think that’s sports all the way around. We see what’s happening in MLB right now.”
It is a move closer to what the NFL currently implements, where the clock never stops after a first down. Games will end faster. There will be fewer plays. College teams will be able to control the clock in a much more dramatic way.
How this will change what offenses do is tough to predict. Perhaps we see run-heavy, triple-option teams like Air Force have a handful of drives that last an entire quarter. Perhaps squads that run air-raid-type systems will benefit from fewer plays. Or, maybe, it makes every three-and-out that much more costly.
At the outset, it seems that a team like Boise State, which is so keen on running the ball and controlling the clock, could be a major benefactor. If they want, Avalos and new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan can drain offensive snaps from their opponents more than they ever have.
All of a sudden, Boise State’s three-headed rushing monster of Taylen Green, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty looks even more valuable.
Or, because the clock still stops in the meaningful end-of-half and end-of-game situations, maybe this new rule change shaves a few minutes off games and really doesn’t alter strategy.
“For us, how much of a change will that be? I don’t think that’s a drastic change,” Avalos said. “I think that’s why (the NCAA) went ahead and did that. The majority of coaches, from the feedback we got, especially (from the coaches) in our conference, were in favor.”
He continued: “We’re looking forward to implementing some of these new things that will come up. Again, this rule change isn’t a lot for us. It’s just an awareness — and when that clock management really comes into play there at the end of each half, obviously it’ll go back to the regular clock.”
