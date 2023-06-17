So what was the difference in Anderson's recruitment? What allowed Boise State to get a tinge of revenge against the Bulldogs?
"They were very honest," Anderson said of Boise State's coaches. "They told me, if you leave (high school) early, you might have a chance to play midseason. They were being honest with me.
"But Fresno said — they just told me straight up that you're redshirting," Anderson added. "Like straight up to me, 'You're redshirting.' Which, you know, I get it. I'm a freshman coming in."
Playing time aside, Anderson was sure to note that he enjoyed the city of Boise far more than Fresno, even saying that downtown Boise reminded him of downtown San Diego.
"The community of Boise is amazing," he said. "I went to the gas station and this lady was like, 'Oh, you're a recruit,' and we had a conversation for like 10-15 minutes. It was awesome."
This whole recruitment process has been a whirlwind for Anderson. Nine months ago, football was a hobby. He planned to play college baseball.
Then he started grabbing interceptions ... and then more interceptions.
He snatched one in a win over Servite. Then two against powerhouse Long Beach Poly. Then two more the next week against Sierra Canyon. Later in the year, he had four-straight games with a pick, finishing the year with nine.
Even then, offers didn't come. It took until January before Anderson pulled in an offer from UNLV, but even that was followed by just a few Ivy League schools. Anderson can't even explain why it took schools a few months to discover him. It's not like he attended any camps, he was too busy playing baseball.
"I felt like I could go somewhere for baseball ... because I had nothing for football. Nothing," Anderson said. "After I picked up my first one from UNLV, I was alright, 'Hopefully stuff gets rolling.'"
At Boise State, Anderson said the coaches have talked to him about playing field safety and possible trying the nickel position. Wherever he plays, there's a good chance he'll find the pigskin.
"I can track down balls down," Anderson said. "I have good range. I can come up and hit, but the key thing is I have range."
