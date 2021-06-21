A few short weeks ago the Boise State football team had just one commit in the 2022 recruiting class and appeared to be off to a slow start under new coach Andy Avalos.
So much for that.
Boise State landed commitments from five players in the past four days — including three Sunday on Father's Day — to suddenly give the Broncos the top-ranked recruiting class in the Mountain West according to 247Sports.
The NCAA allowed players to begin taking recruiting visits on June 1 after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The headliner is 3-star linebacker Kaeo Akana from Honolulu, Hawaii. Akana had more than a dozen offers from schools including Oregon, UCLA, Washington, Utah, Nebraska and Illinois before committing on Sunday.
Akana had 23.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2019 at President Theodore Roosevelt High School but his junior season was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's ranked as the No. 2 player in Hawaii in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
Tight end Austin Terry, a three-star prospect from Tumwater High School in Olympia, Washington, committed last Friday. He's the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Washington and had offers from Tennessee, UCLA, California, Arizona, Nebraska and San Diego State among others.
Sunday the Broncos also landed commitments from 6-foot-4 wide receiver Keenan McCaddy and 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman Roger Carreon of New Mexico.
McCaddy, who is not currently ranked by the major recruiting sites, also hails from Honolulu. The Moanalua High School senior-to-be was in Boise for a camp last week.
Carreon is one of the top-ranked players in New Mexico. The Jal High School product had several offers including Oregon State, New Mexico, UNLV and Air Force. He also recently visited Boise before committing.
Monday the Broncos continued the recent flurry with a commitment from 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman J.J. Talo of Kearns High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He's not currently ranked by 247Sports but picked the Broncos over offers from Colorado State, Utah State, San Jose State and others.
Ironically as the Broncos were adding a number of commitments over the weekend, all eyes were in East Lansing, Michigan, where quarterback commit Katin Houser was taking an official visit to Michigan State.
Houser remains committed to the Broncos for now, but hasn't commented on social media since posting a Tweet with photos of him wearing a Michigan State uniform during his visit.
The four-star prospect is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class and recently picked up an offer to Iowa. He also has offers to most Pac 12 schools including Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Oregon State and Washington State.
Boise State previously landed commitments earlier this month from 6-foot-3 corner Dionte Thornton from Lawndale (Calif.) High School and 6-foot-6 offensive lineman Kage Casey from Clackamas (Ore.) High School.
Commitments are non-binding until prospects sign a Letter of Intent on National Signing Day in December.
Houser, the first player to commit to Boise State's 2022 class, did so on April 1.