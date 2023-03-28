Two weeks after their season ended in the NCAA Tournament to Northwestern, the Broncos coaches have been on a mission, fishing for some depth by way of the transfer portal.
Their first catch came on Tuesday.
Roddie Anderson III, a point guard from UC San Diego, announced via Twitter he had committed to Boise State.
"Thank you to Coach Rice and the staff at (Boise State basketball) for trusting and believing in me," Anderson wrote on Twitter.
During his freshman season at UCSD, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for a program that finished near the bottom of the Big West.
Anderson transfers to Boise State with three years of eligibility.
After losing senior point guard Marcus Shaver Jr., the Broncos needed to nab a point guard in the transfer portal. Anderson checks that box. Next up for coach Leon Rice and Co. is grabbing a starting center and perhaps an extra piece to build up depth.
