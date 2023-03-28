Roddie Anderson III

Point guard Roddie Anderson III transferred to Boise State on Tuesday after averaging over 13 points for UC San Diego last season.

 Boise State Athletics

Boise State has found its point guard. 

Two weeks after their season ended in the NCAA Tournament to Northwestern, the Broncos coaches have been on a mission, fishing for some depth by way of the transfer portal.

