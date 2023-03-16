SACRAMENTO — Leon Rice lined his reserves at the scorer’s table, getting them ready to enter the NCAA Tournament court.
Then Northwestern dribbled the ball up the court untouched. The clock ran. Rice turned to his benchwarmers. “Sorry guys,” he said. Rice put his hands on his hips, staring forward in dismay as the buzzer sounded.
When the horn rattled Golden 1 Arena, Rice bounced up, put on a brave face and marched forward toward Northwestern coach Chris Collins. Above him, the scoreboard was not kind.
Northwestern 75. Boise State 67.
Another NCAA Tournament game. Another opportunity. Another chance for Boise State to grow into something greater.
And, now, another loss.
Boise State will leave Sacramento still without its golden goose, falling to 0-9 in The Big Dance — a stat that will stick with Rice and Broncos every day until it doesn’t. Until they break through.
“It’s super disappointing to not play another game with these guys,” said sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart. “It’s hard.”
It’s hard because this felt like the year. No more Goliath. The Broncos finally got another David, a team it could match up with, a squad it could look across the court at and see a victory. This Northwestern squad was very good. Great conference. Great guards. Great coach. Average metrics.
The Wildcats were beatable. And Boise State couldn’t beat them.
That pill is harder to swallow than, say, last season, when the Broncos lost to a Memphis squad with a towering first-round NBA draft pick at center.
And, still, on Thursday, Boise State got outmatched. Outgunned. Northwestern guard Boo Buie dropped a game-high 22 points. Fellow guard Chase Audige had 20. Even junior guard Ty Berry, a guy who arrived in Sacramento shooting 28% from deep, had 13.
Sitting at his locker postgame, Berry sounded like a man that just ran through the maze on the Red Robin kid’s meal. The game plan Northwestern laid out was so simple.
“Their defense, they kind of help off the corners a lot,” Berry said. “We knew part of the game plan was to drive on them, get them to help off the corner so we could get some open looks.”
It sounds so simple, but it also took a 28% 3-point shooter going 3-of-4 from deep to look really smart.
Boise State, one of the nation’s top defensive teams all season, did not have an answer for Northwestern. They could not shut down the open 3s. They could not quell Buie off the pick-and-roll. They could not get enough stops to ever take a lead. They went so far as to go into a 1-3-1 zone — a decision Rice made, against defensive assistant Mike Burns’ wishes — and got torched from deep.
“We knocked down some shots,” Berry said, “and they got out of it.”
The Broncos did tie the ball game for a blink. After heading to the locker room down six, Max Rice hit two quick long balls. Boise State looked like a firework: lit and ready to pop off. Rice knocked down that second triple and started looking at the Boise State fans, waving his arms to get them loud.
Twenty-eight seconds later, Northwestern got an offensive rebound, kicked it out to Audige and took the lead for the rest of the night.
Not helping things: Late in the first half, Boise State point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. jumped for a rebound and rolled his right ankle. He went to the locker room. Trainer Adam Yetter cut the tape off his foot and applied ice to his ankle. Shaver swallowed some Ibuprofen, got retaped and got back on the court early in the second period.
“I was trying my best not to limp, but it was definitely tough,” Shaver said.
That might as well be the motto of the Boise State fan base. So proud of these past two seasons Rice has put together, but trying not to show the weakness everyone knows is there. That NCAA Tournament win will come. Eventually. But not this year.
Not so long as all five starters are playing over 31 minutes.
“No doubt,” Rice said. “That’s a big part of it. Not to move on to next year quite yet, but we got some great guys.”
Ready to move on to next year is Boise State guard Chibuzo Agbo. Starting in his first NCAA game, the Texas Tech transfer tallied a dozen points.
Standing in a locker room, he was being asked a question that began: “You’re gonna be a part of this program for the next few years as they try to grow, try to get that first NCAA Tournament win. When that day comes —.”
Agbo cut in.
“Next year,” he said. “Next year.”