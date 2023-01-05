There is a weird phenomenon going on in the Mountain West right now.
A number of teams in the conference lost their best player from last season ... and are strides better this season.
It makes little sense. Addition by subtraction is only supposed to apply to the weak link in an office, or seasoning on a good steak. Not when subtracting the best player off a basketball team.
Fresno State lost — by far — its top guy from 2022 in center Orlando Robinson. The Bulldogs are better this season. Three of Nevada’s top five scorers from last season transferred. The Wolf Pack are somehow playing better this season. Last year’s top scorer in the Mountain West — UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton — left the Runnin’ Rebels. They are better this year.
And then there’s Utah State, which saw its Mr. Everything, Justin Bean, graduate. The Aggies lost their top scorer, their top rebounder, maybe their best defender … and they are better this season.
How is that possible?
“I think your team is based on how well they play together,” said Boise State coach Leon Rice. “This is a team in Utah State that plays so well together. ... Not that Utah State had bad chemistry last year — I don’t know. I wasn’t inside there. But when you watch these guys play, they just play really, really well together and they’re making each other better.”
That’s been evident in the season’s first two months. Utah State is 13-2, with both losses oddly coming against bad teams in Weber State and SMU. The Aggies are 2-0 so far in Mountain West play. They rank No. 31 in KenPom.
And they are No. 20 in the NET rankings, which means Boise State’s Saturday matchup against Utah State will be a Quadrant 1 game. If BSU comes out with a win, it would be the Broncos' first Quad 1 victory of the season and would further bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.
But the Aggies present a big problem. They are the Mountain West’s top scoring offense and shoot it better from beyond the arc (43.4%) than every other team in America.
Utah State is led by, of all guys, 6-foot-1, 170-pound Steven Ashworth, who comes off the bench for the Aggies and hits more than half of his triples while averaging nearly 17 points.
“Ashworth has some of the best numbers in the country,” said BSU guard Max Rice. “So we’re going to focus on trying to shut him down.”
STILL THINKING ABOUT SHAVER’S SHOT
The whole idea behind being clutch is debated. Can someone really be better when it matters most ... or are they just really good players who make plays like always? Who knows. But it’s hard to support the latter when you look at Marcus Shaver Jr.
The guy has this uncanny knack for making shots when the pressure is boiling. He knocked down four game-winning or game-tying 3-pointers last season, including a go-ahead triple last season at Utah State after he started the game 0 for 10 shooting.
On Saturday, Shaver was 3 of 11 when Boise State called a timeout with 22 seconds left in a tie game against San Jose State.
And still: “It’s pretty obvious who we want to go to,” said Max Rice.
What happened next was almost clockwork. Shaver got the ball. Everyone cleared out. He made a move on his defender, jumped back and nailed a 3 from the arc.
As the Broncos continue to play a torrid Mountain West schedule, it has the ultimate safe card: A guy who loves the big moments. A guy who comes through in the big moments. That’s hard to find — and it makes it hard to count the Broncos out of any game.
DEGENHART NOT WORRIED ABOUT HIS SHOOTING
Among all the things he focused on following his Mountain West Freshman of the Year campaign of 2022, Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart was adamant his 3-point stroke had improved.
He spent hours this summer throwing up shots from beyond the arc, he said. And it’s not like he needed much improvement. Last season, the 6-7 Degenhart shot over 42% from deep — which was by far the best of any Bronco.
This season, despite all his offseason work, has been a different story. Degenhart had made just over 27% of his 3-point attempts.
“Coach is in my ear making sure I stay confident,” Degenhart said. “Shots are going to fall. I just haven’t found the rhythm I had last year. But they’re coming. I know it.”
His teammates have the same feeling.
“Usually statistics correct,” said Max Rice, “and I think he’ll end up right around 40% this year.”