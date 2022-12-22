SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Naje Smith drove left into emptiness. He had a clear path to the hoop — and he knew it. He took a few dribbles, licked his lips and went to throw down a monster dunk.
Smith’s slam got stuffed by the iron. It sprung 15 feet away and, seconds later, Santa Clara capitalized with an uncontested layup.
Even the good for Boise State ended poorly in Thursday’s 73-58 matinee loss at Santa Clara.
BSU led by two at halftime. It was outscored by 17 points in the second half. The Broncos shot 50% from deep in the first half. They made just one 3-pointer in the second. Those are the stats. The reality is that Boise State looked faster and grittier and more motivated in the first 20 minutes. Then that all went away.
“At the end of the day, they were the tougher team,” said Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart, who scored 11 points and pulled down a career-high nine boards. “They went on a run in the second half and we just couldn’t respond. The wheels kind of fell off from there.”
Let’s get this part out of the way: This is not a bad loss for Boise State. Santa Clara is 12-3 and going to be a really good team in the West Coast Conference. It is No. 101 in KenPom and just outside of that in the NET rankings, meaning this will likely be just a Quad 2 loss.
For the past few weeks, Boise State coach Leon Rice has been adamant that his squad has a low margin for error. It came to fruition on Thursday.
The Broncos were able to overcome the absence of point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. against schools like Eastern Oregon and New Orleans and Oakland. Against a team like Santa Clara and eventually Mountain West foes, that wasn’t and might not be the case.
Boise State did not look like Boise State on Thursday. Rice tried to stop the bleeding, throwing lineups on the court that haven’t played together all season. Nothing clicked.
The Broncos’ coach said he’s “hoping” Shaver will be ready on Wednesday for the Mountain West opener at Nevada. And they sure need him.
“There’s not many teams that can lose their best player and keep getting better like we did all through December,” Rice said. “I couldn’t counter things like I wanted to counter things. And I couldn’t change lineups like I wanted to.”
The Broncos also didn’t play the type of defense that allowed them to win nine straight games. They were getting beat in transition. Beat on the boards. Beat on the perimeter.
Before Thursday, Boise State hadn’t allowed an opponent to knock down more than seven triples. Santa Clara connected 10 times from beyond the arc. That might not happen again all season.
The Broncos are hoping a loss like Thursday doesn’t happen again all season, either.
“I’ve got competitive guys. We’re going to hold onto this until midnight then we move on, enjoy our families for Christmas and compartmentalize this,” Rice said. “But when we come back, play with a passion and a hunger — because we don’t like losing.”
Boise State’s players will return to the Treasure Valley on Christmas evening and then prepare for a tough stretch to open Mountain West play: at Nevada (10-3), vs. San Jose State (9-4), vs. Utah State (10-1) and at UNLV (10-1).
That gauntlet will certainly keep Rice up plenty of nights. It’s brutal. The Mountain West is stacked this year, currently holding seven squads in KenPom’s top 100. Even the worst-rated team in the conference, Air Force, is still No. 170.
“The team that wins the league will probably have four losses ... or more,” said Rice, who led the Broncos the Mountain West title last season with a 15-3 conference record. “There’s going to be a lot of parity.
“And then it’s a matter of which teams can stay healthy .... That’s a big reason I made the decision I did tonight (to sit Shaver).”
