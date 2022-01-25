BOISE — This wasn’t as climatic as Willis Reed in 1970. It wasn’t in the stratosphere of Kirk Gibson in 1988. But it certainly felt that way to Boise State as Marcus Shaver Jr. hobbled out of the tunnel to mass applause just before the second half began.
The Broncos’ leading scorer sustained an apparent ankle injury with a few minutes remaining in the first half of Boise State’s 65-62 win over Wyoming on Tuesday. He laid on the ground, wincing and rolling as trainers ran to help him. Even worse: He needed assistance to get off the court.
As Shaver Jr. vanished into the locker room, it seemed Boise State’s hopes and dreams were leaving with him. Not just their hopes and dreams for a win on Tuesday — which gave the Broncos sole possession of first place in the Mountain West and tied the program record at 13 consecutive wins — but for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Hyperbolic? Perhaps. But, look around, Boise State does not have a well of trusty options. The Broncos basically have seven players that contribute, that get meaningful playing time. There’s the five starters — Shaver Jr., Emmanuel Akot, Abu Kigab, Tyson Degenhart and Mladen Armus — and a pair of reserves in Naje Smith and Max Smith.
Those seven guys had 63 of the Broncos’ 65 points on Tuesday. That’s 97%.
Now this isn’t exceedingly rare in college basketball. Wyoming only had a half-dozen scorers on Tuesday. Against Boise State on Saturday, only seven San Diego State players logged more than six minutes. Utah State only player eight guys versus the Broncos on Thursday.
But none of those teams have gone through the slog Boise State has endured. In part because they’re making up for some games postponed due to COVID, the Broncos have played four games in the last seven days and tipped off a half-dozen times in the last 13 days.
“It’s crazy,” BSU coach Leon Rice said.
Conventional wisdom would say a drop off is looming. But conventional wisdom would have probably predicted that a week ago, before the Broncos were slated to play at Utah State and San Diego State, before a Wyoming team undefeated in Mountain West play was still on the horizon.
The Broncos, however, might be like a car rolling through sand, benefiting from the constant momentum.
Actually here’s a better example: Shaver Jr. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard scored just 5 points but never left the court in the second half. The reason?
“I didn’t even want to sub him, because I didn’t want him to get stiff,” Rice said.
For Shaver and for the Broncos, just keep moving.