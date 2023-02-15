How’s this for program consistency?
Last season, Boise State notched its 20th win on February 16. This year, the Broncos did it faster. By one whole day.
On Wednesday, February 15, Boise State grabbed win No. 20 in Fort Collins, edging out a struggling Colorado State team, 80-78.
“Well, it’s big tonight because it was the one (win) we needed,” BSU coach Leon Rice told KBOI during his postgame radio interview.
For most of the night, it seemed like the milestone might have to wait a few days.
Colorado State (11-15, 3-10 MW) exploded to a quick 10-point lead, but Boise State withstood the early jabs and countered with a 13-1 run to end the first period. The Broncos went into the locker room up five, seemingly on their way to another rout of the Rams.
Not so fast. This Colorado State team is frisky. They also have no reason for caution. This season has not been kind to the Rams. After going to the NCAA Tournament last season, Colorado State lost its best player, David Roddy, and turned from a nightmare to a pest, capable of wrecking resumes all over the Mountain West.
“They’ve lost so many close games — it’s remarkable,” Rice said of Colorado State. “But they’re good. … They were leading us early and if our lights didn’t come on, they could’ve blown us out of here.”
Boise State (20-6, 10-3 MW) was nearly a casualty of the pesky Rams, just barely overcoming one of the best shooting performances in this conference season.
Colorado State turned Moby Arena into a 24-hour Fitness shootaround, knocking down a flurry of shots from beyond the arc. The Rams hit 13 3-pointers on 22 attempts, a ridiculous 59% clip that was nearly enough to pull off the upset.
With two minutes left, Boise State looked in control, holding onto a six-point lead. Then Colorado State — once again — rained down triples. Rams’ star point guard, Isaiah Stevens, nailed one. Then forward Patrick Cartier drained one. And with seconds left, Stevens sprinted up the court and let a high-arching shot fly. Bang.
For the past year and a half, the Broncos have so often gotten their opponent’s best shot. Rarely have they had to endure their opponent’s best shooting night of the conference season (by a mile). Heck, the Broncos came into Wednesday’s contest as the Mountain West’s best 3-point defense (29%).
But never underestimate a squad with nothing to lose playing at home.
Down one with six seconds left, Colorado State fouled Tyson Degenhart. The star of the night drained his first free throw then missed his second. Rams’ guard John Tonje darted up the floor, right into a swarm of three Broncos. On a night when so many Colorado State prayers ended up at the bottom of the hoop, Tonje threw up one more from 25 feet.
It never made it to the rim. Degenhart, who could have all but sealed the game moments ago, tipped it.
“I’m just proud of the grit of this team,” Degenhart said on the radio, “and how we stayed together through all the ebbs and flows of the game. … We stuck together. That’s something our team last year was really good at — playing these close games and knowing how to do it.”
Degenhart was marvelous down the stretch against Colorado State, scoring 17 of his 19 points in the second half. Just like throughout this entire conference season, Degenhart was again the model of efficiency, hitting 70% of his shots while spending most of the night in foul trouble.
And despite with some nice performances from Jace Whiting and Lukas Milner off the bench, this was a game won by the starters.
Naje Smith scored 17 points and had a game-high 7 rebounds. Marcus Shaver Jr. tallied 15. Chibuzo Agbo also had 15, but he scored all 15 in the second half. And Max Rice had just 7 points, but recorded a quartet of assists and rebounds.
“I noticed this tonight,” Leon Rice said. “I took Shav out and Max got a little more aggressive. I took Shav out and Tyson got more aggressive. They’re getting a better feel for that — in different lineups, different guys have to be more aggressive.”
The victory vaults Boise State into a tie with Nevada for second in the Mountain West, just a game behind conference-leading San Diego State. The Broncos may have 20 wins, but they know they’re going to need a handful more to cut down some nets.
“We’re trying to win a championship and this keeps you right in the hunt,” Rice said.