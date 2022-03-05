FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Boise State had nothing to play for on Saturday.
The Mountain West regular-season crown had been locked up for days. So, too, had the top seed in the conference tournament.
There’s always NCAA tournament seeding to fret over, but the Broncos were miles past the bubble. They could’ve mailed in their regular-season finale with little repercussions.
Yet for as little as Boise State had to gain, coach Leon Rice didn’t allow his starters to take a little Saturday snooze. He did not afford them a week-plus rest heading into the Mountain West Tournament or go all-in on injury prevention against a physical Colorado State team.
Boise State may have lost, suffering a 71-68 defeat to the Rams, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.
No, Boise State played like a ticked-off squad in dire need of a victory. Tyson Degenhart took charges from Colorado State’s 6-foot-5, 250-pound tank. Mladen Armus still made life hell for every Ram with the gall to step foot in the paint. And Abu Kigab still played like a man possessed, at one point doing his best Don Beebe impression as he broke out in a full sprint to block CSU’s Kendle Moore (He tipped the ball, but it still went in).
“Technically this one didn’t matter,” said Kigab, who scored a team-high 15 points. “But whether it matters or it doesn’t matter, if it’s a scrimmage or a practice, we take it seriously every single time. When you have the whole group doing that, it’s something special.”
Added Rice: “Not many teams would’ve come in and fought like that.”
Boise State had chances to throw in the towel on the regular season. CSU (24-4, 14-4 Mountain West) turned a small halftime advantage into an 11-point lead early in the second half. The 8,000 who packed the quaint Moby Arena shook the plastic green seats. Fort Collins was on blowout watch.
That would’ve been naive. Blowouts are not part of the Broncos’ M.O. They scrap and fight and claw until their fans have heart attacks from another finish that comes down to a heave at the buzzer.
“That’s just who we are,” Kigab said. “We fight. We battle. We’re relentless.”
Boise State (24-7, 15-3 MW) had one of those shots from Marcus Shaver Jr. that missed the mark. The Broncos’ Mr. Clutch was stripped in the lane with 20 seconds to play. And another 10 seconds before that, Tyson Degenhart’s open triple hit front iron.
“(If) one or two of those shots go in at the end, we win,” Rice noted.
It was not surprising to see Boise State knot the game with seven-and-a-half minutes to play. Nor was it shocking to watch the Broncos take the lead five minutes later. Out of the norm, though, was BSU not finishing it out.
Sometimes it seems Boise State is on cruise control late in games, that Rice can hit a button, lean back and watch his team get a stop then hit a 3 then celebrate its umpteenth conference victory.
“We’re great at that,” Rice said.
For some reason, cruise control doesn’t work against Colorado State. Earlier in the season, the Rams snatched an overtime road victory in a game marred by what Rice believed was a no-call against Abu Kigab at the end of regulation.
Three weeks later, things haven’t changed.
“(We) got it in our playmaker's hand and the ball got ripped out,” Rice said.
It was tough to tell in real time, but replays seemed to indicate that Roddy slapped Shaver’s wrist as he drove to the hoop, knocking the ball loose. There was no call, no heroics for Shaver this time.
Saturday capped the regular season for this special Boise State group, a squad that has still won 21 of its last 24 games. The Broncos are still going to be dancing in a few weeks. They’re still the top seed in Las Vegas, favored to get to the Mountain West Championship for the first time in program history.
And if they do make it there, Boise State’s most-likely opponent will be the only Mountain West team it hasn’t defeated this season: Colorado State.
Wouldn’t that be something?
“We’re going into the tournament with more hunger in our stomachs from this loss,” Kigab said. “I take it as a blessing in disguise. It gives more fuel to the fire.”