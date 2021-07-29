BOISE - Boise State athletics director Jeramiah Dickey acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding potential conference realignment in an email to Bronco Athletic Association members and season ticket holders Thursday and said, "Your support will set the tone for the future of Boise State."
Dickey, who was hired in January, said growing the BAA and increasing football season ticket sales will have a direct impact on Boise State's future.
As for conference affiliation and what the dominoes of Texas and Oklahoma going to the SEC will mean here in Boise, Dickey said "Boise State will continue to do its due diligence on all fronts regarding what is best for its athletic department, and ultimately, the institution.
"This will be an exciting year for Bronco Athletics, and we are looking forward to creating a great experience for our student-athletes and our loyal fans."
Boise State had internal discussions about joining the American Athletic Conference last fall and also applied for Big 12 membership in 2016 when the league considered expanding from 10 teams.
The Broncos would seem to be a strong candidate to join the Big 12 should the league want to add four-plus teams in the wake of the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.
"The ground beneath us is shifting and we are not afraid of the unknown," Dickey continued. "While national speculation ensues around conference realignment opportunities; as schools and student-athletes continue navigating Name, Image and Likeness; and as the future structure of the college football postseason takes shape, we will relentlessly continue to control what we can control.
"As I have previously stated, the next three to five years will define our future. A critical element of our future will be defined by how we earn your unbridled support. Growing membership in the Bronco Athletic Association and our season ticket base is essential for us to provide an elite student-athlete experience, and continues to impact our strong brand value.
"Boise State Athletics needs your help in reaching our expectations. It means doing your part to achieve six sellouts at Albertsons Stadium this fall. It means increased engagement with the programs you follow. It means recruiting new supporters. It means stepping up during a historic time in collegiate athletics when your support will set the tone for the future of Boise State.
"Thank you for being part of our team. Our strength resides with the collective Bronco Family and our future is brighter because of your unwavering support. If there is anything we can do to make your involvement with Boise State Athletics more impactful, please let us know. Go Broncos!"
Dickey has pushed 'six games, six sellouts' since he arrived in January and remains confident the Broncos can pull it off. The home opener is Sept. 10 against UTEP.