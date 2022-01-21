Mladen Armus was superb on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-10 Serbian senior was a wrecking ball down low, sweeping through the paint with a force that would have made even a brick wall crumble.
Armus scored 22 points and brought down 19 rebounds — one board short of becoming the first Boise State player to record a 20-20 game since Jason Ellis did so in 2005.
His performance was so impressive that the Utah State student section showered him with chants of “M-V-P … M-V-P … M-V-P.”
The chants were real — they echoed through the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum late in the second half as Utah State clung to a 53-52 lead that would end with a 62-59 Boise State victory.
Just as real, though, was the sarcasm. All because Armus was standing on the free-throw line. The BSU big man — or, heck, any Bronco — standing on the charity stripe has been a welcome sight for opposing teams this season.
Sometimes it feels like that’s the only place Boise State can lose. The Broncos stand on the line like pirates on the edge of the plank. Fans simply hold their breath, close their eyes and hope something terrible won’t happen.
With the MVP yells booming through the arena, Armus missed both free throws. He made only a pair of his 10 attempts on Thursday and, as a team, Boise State was just 5 of 15 from the line.
And the Broncos’ free-throw struggles nearly cost them the game. If not for a game-tying 3-pointer by Emmanuel Akot and a go-ahead triple by Marcus Shaver with just a second remaining, Boise State would have lost. The Broncos’ winning streak would have halted at 10 and you wouldn’t need a police lineup to spot the culprit: Free throws.
After Thursday’s thriller, Boise State’s percentage dipped to 59%. How bad is that? Of the 350 Division I teams, only one is worse at the line than BSU.
At this point, though, it is important to note that Boise State (14-4, 4-0 Mountain West) did not lose. And game after game, instead of dwelling on the subpar percentages, BSU coach Leon Rice decides to focus on the outcome.
“I think we can hang our hat on missing some free throws,” Rice said with a chuckle. “I trade the ability to win over the, ‘Hey, in the future, that’s going to cost you.’ Well, we’re not missing them on purpose.”
What Rice just brought up is why analyzing free-throw percentages can sometimes be a fruitless endeavor. Guys can practice and practice and sometimes the shots still don’t go in. Unlike normal shooting numbers, it’s not a case of personnel or coaching or play design. It’s simply execution.
And these struggles are foreign for Boise State. Of the 11 other Bronco teams that Rice has coached, he’s only had one shoot under 70% one time — and the 2011-12 team still made 69% of its attempts. This group is on pace to be, by far, his worst team from the line.
What’s odd is it also might be, record-wise, his best team.
“They’re winners. They find a way. That’s the thing that great teams can do is find a way,” Rice said. “We don’t live in the future. We live in right now and we’re finding ways right now. That’s why I’m really, really proud of these guys.”
That whole notion that good teams can be terrible from the free-throw line seems a bit convoluted. But look around the country, it’s not as rare as you would think.
Among the 50-worst free-throw shooting teams in the country, two are ranked (No. 10 Houston and No. 16 USC). Many more, too, are having fantastic years: Texas A&M (15-3), Cincinnati (14-5), Oregon (11-6) and Boise State’s opponent on Saturday, San Diego State (10-3, 2-0 Mountain West), which is making just over two-thirds of its attempts.
So perhaps it’s silly to fret so much over free throws. Could it eventually be the difference between a BSU win and a BSU loss? Absolutely. But, think about this, the Broncos have climbed to the top of the Mountain West despite being the worst team in the conference at the line.
Imagine if they start making some.