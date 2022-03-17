NCAA Memphis Boise St Basketball

Boise State forward Mladen Armus (33) looks to pass over Memphis center Jalen Duren (2) during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. 

 AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PORTLAND, Ore. — Boise State couldn't come all the way back.

Trailing Memphis 38-19 at halftime, the Broncos cut their deficit to single digits multiple times in the second half, but ended their season with a 64-53 loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State trimmed the gap to five points with 1:26 and 1:16 left, but Memphis scored the final six points of the game.

Boise State went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line in the half and coaxed Memphis into 10 second-half turnovers. The Tigers, who shot a red-hot 57.1% in the first half, went 8-for-23 (34.8%) in the second. Boise State was better in the second half, but shot 31.5% for the game.

Broncos starter Abu Kigab finished with a team-high 20 points, all of them coming in the second half.

The Broncos shot 29.2% in the first half, which Memphis closed on an 11-0 run. The 19-point deficit was Boise State's largest this season.

Memphis was red-hot from the floor in the first half, shooting 57.1%, and  dominated inside with 18 points in the paint. The Tigers scored 15 points off of seven Boise State turnovers.

Memphis finished with 28 points in the paint to Boise State's 20.

The game was tied 12-12 before Memphis scored eight points in a row to surge ahead 20-12. Boise State has not led.

Tyson Degenhart and Emmanuel Akot 3-pointers brought BSU from down 12-6 to tied 12-12 with 11:26 to go in the opening half. 

The Broncos made one of their first six shots and trailed 8-4 at the first media timeout.

A sizable contingent of Boise State fans is on hand for the game.

We'll provide real-time updates here throughout the game.

You can also follow Boise State beat writer Jordan Kaye, who is courtside, on Twitter at @jordankaye_23 for updates and analysis.

More reading:

Still with "more to accomplish," Boise State eyes first NCAA Tournament victory

MIKE PRATER: Boise State basketball can erase years of history with one special moment

Chess savant and point guard: Boise State's Emmanuel Akot always makes the right move

Watch: Boise State NCAA Tournament press conference

Recommended for you

Load comments