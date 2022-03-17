Boise State forward Mladen Armus (33) looks to pass over Memphis center Jalen Duren (2) during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Boise State couldn't come all the way back.
Trailing Memphis 38-19 at halftime, the Broncos cut their deficit to single digits multiple times in the second half, but ended their season with a 64-53 loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Boise State trimmed the gap to five points with 1:26 and 1:16 left, but Memphis scored the final six points of the game.
Boise State went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line in the half and coaxed Memphis into 10 second-half turnovers. The Tigers, who shot a red-hot 57.1% in the first half, went 8-for-23 (34.8%) in the second. Boise State was better in the second half, but shot 31.5% for the game.
