PORTLAND — The Fiesta Bowl memories flooded back. Boise State again on the national stage, up against a squad of behemoths from a perennial juggernaut, down late with a miracle looming.
The Broncos trailed by 19 points at halftime to a Memphis team that looked good enough to make No. 1 Gonzaga wince. Boise State’s ship seemed to be ravaged with cracks — it couldn’t drive inside, couldn’t hit shots, couldn’t stop Tigers center Jalen Duren — and crevices are lethal against a Memphis team that seeps into openings like water.
Boise State entered the second half armed with a knife and spackle, trying to quell all the leaks before the whole operation capsized. Emmanuel Akot inbounded a pass to himself for a dunk. Mladen Armus threw in a layup. Naje Smith hit four free throws. Abu Kigab morphed into the terminator, scoring 14 straight points. Smith finished a layup.
Boise State kept filling holes. A 19-point deficit whittled to five. The team akin to miracles at a school most famous for one was two minutes away from the fourth-largest comeback in NCAA Tournament history, from the first March Madness victory in school history, from hysteria.
“Yeah, I was feeling it,” Boise State coach Leon Rice admitted postgame.
It was hard not too. Then Tyson Degenhart lost the ball 90 feet from the hoop. Duren slammed home a dagger. Marcus Shaver Jr. — the Broncos’ Mr. Clutch — came up short on a 3-point attempt. The buzzer sounded. Boise State waved to its fans on its way out of the Moda Center, the scoreboard still shining bright: Memphis 64, Boise State 53.
“It's definitely tough seeing it come to an end, but our guys battled,” said Kigab, who scored the entirety of his game-high 20 points in the second half. “That's all you can ask for.”
The Broncos most-lopsided defeat of their season ended their season, a cruel aftertaste to a year that was so savory.
Boise State limped to a 3-4 start. Speculation swirled about Leon Rice’s future. What Boise State rattled off in the season’s final four months was hard to comprehend. It set school records for wins (27) and conference wins (15) and consecutive wins (14). The Broncos won the conference outright, won the Mountain West Tournament, entered March Madness as a single-digit seed for the first time ever.
If Boise State was ascending up stairs in the past, it climbed a mountain in 2022.
Many won’t forget that. But they also probably won’t forget about Thursday, about how the Broncos are still a program absent of their One Shining Moment.
If not now, some thought, then when?
“It’s just brick by brick, like we’ve done,” Rice said. “But that’s the thing about these guys: We don’t lose, we learn.”
That is true — and what Boise State learned on Thursday is that Memphis is really freaking good.
The Tigers, like the Broncos, who faltered early in the season, tweaked their lineup and entered the NCAA Tournament as hot as anyone. Just count the results after New Years, Boise State and Memphis might have been 4 seeds.
Though the Broncos held the 6-foot-11, 250-pound Duren to just 10 points, Boise State struggled guarding the perimeter. The Tigers shot over 40% from 3, including two triples late in the first half that killed Boise State heading into the locker room.
Worse was the Broncos offense. It was methodically boring most of the game, with constant swing passes around the arc. The Memphis wings were so fast, so physical and so long that Boise State rarely found driving lanes, instead hovering on the road’s shoulder.
“The guys were trying to do what we were trying to do, but it’s easier said than done,” Rice said. “They were up on us, switching everything. There’s no mismatches with that group.”
Perhaps that makes Boise State’s comeback so much more impressive. There was a chance the Broncos folded, got blown out by a Memphis team good enough to blow opponents out by 30.
That did not happen because Boise State does what it has all season. It grinded out possessions, attacked the glass with Tasmanian Devil-like ferocity and made sure their fans didn’t sit through a game without getting a little queasy about the outcome.
“They didn't roll over for anybody,” Rice said. “ They will be remembered for a long, long time, and the things they did helped this program to keep building.”
Etch it in stone. That is a guarantee. That Boise State makes the NCAA Tournament next year is not. The Broncos have been dancing in back-to-back years just once, but this is a squad that could bring back everyone but Kigab and will add four-star forward Sadraque Nganga.
Boise State still has grander hopes. After this season, its expectations will match.
“Things like this always help you build,” Rice said, “and that’s what we’ve been doing.”