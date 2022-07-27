Leon Rice is sticking around in Boise until at least 2027.
The Boise State men’s basketball coach agreed to a five-year extension on Wednesday that will pay him $900,000 next season (a $150,000 raise) and an additional $50,000 in each proceeding year.
Rice, the all-time winningest coach in program history, now makes the fourth most of any basketball coach in the Mountain West, behind Nevada’s Steve Alford ($1.4 million per year), San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher ($1.3 million) and Colorado State’s Niko Medved ($1.1 million).
Last season, Rice’s 12th at BSU, the Broncos went 27-8, won the Mountain West and made their third NCAA Tournament under the 58-year-old coach.
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.