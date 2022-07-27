MWC San Diego St Boise St Basketball

Boise State coach Leon Rice celebrates after cutting down the net following BSU’s win in the Mountain West Tournament Championship Game.

 AP

Leon Rice is sticking around in Boise until at least 2027.

The Boise State men’s basketball coach agreed to a five-year extension on Wednesday that will pay him $900,000 next season (a $150,000 raise) and an additional $50,000 in each proceeding year.

