A'Shanti Coleman's drive and layup with 2.8 seconds left in overtime lifted Boise State to a 69-67 win at San Diego State and clinched for the Broncos a first-round bye at next month's Mountain West Tournament.
Coleman got the edge on Aztec center Baylee Vanderdoes on the block, and, upon receiving the pass, turned and drove, finishing with her left hand to give the Broncos the lead.
"Coach P(Gordy Presnell) drew up the play to run Ice, and earlier in the game we ran it a few times and my man would go down on Riley and he noticed that I could take the shot or drive it, just read the defense," Coleman said in a press release. "It’s very cool. Now that I’ve added a few game-winning shots to my resume, it’s awesome.”
Coleman finished the day with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Broncos (18-9 overall, 10-5 MW), who trailed 55-48, with four minutes left in regulation.
Sophomore Jade Loville posted the first double-double of her career, scoring 20 points and grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds, and provided much-needed offense on a day where both teams struggled to find points.
Forward Ellie Woerner grabbed 10 rebounds, with five coming on the offensive end, to go with four assists, and point guard Jayde Christopher passed out 10 assists.
In addition to clinching a first-round bye at the Mountain West Tournament, Boise State also moved into second place in the standings by a half-game over San Jose State with the Spartans' loss at Air Force.