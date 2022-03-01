BOISE — Almost 12,000 fans packed ExtraMile Arena on Tuesday night, paying not for admission to a basketball game but rather a cover charge to a party, a celebration, a coronation of perhaps the best basketball team in Boise State history.
They roared when Emmanuel Akot drilled a no-doubter from deep for the game’s first points. They began to shake the arena’s foundation when Nevada called a late timeout and Tyson Degenhart waved his arms for the millionth time this season. They broke out in hysteria when the buzzer sounded on BSU’s 73-67 win over Nevada, a blue sea spilling onto the court like Kool-Aid on a countertop.
And as the confetti touched Earth and the white “Champions” shirts were thrown on and the ladder for the net cutting was in place, the blue and orange supporters clapped as Leon Rice accepted the Mountain West trophy.
“That's something we talked about on my official (visit), winning championships,” said Degenhart. “To bring that to him is really special to me.”
The man criticized by so many for a poor March resume held hardware on the first day of college basketball’s biggest month, delivering Boise State its first outright regular-season championship since Chris Childs led the Broncos to the 1988 Big Sky title.
“It’s about damn time,” said Abu Kigab, who scored a game-high 23 points on his senior night.
The party began around 9 p.m. on Monday night, when San Diego State took care of Wyoming and ensured BSU at least a piece of the Mountain West crown for the first time in seven years. If the festivities continue until the conference tips off next week, that would be just. This is a Boise State team deserving of all the praise. The confetti. The court storming. The glasses raised in their honor.
This team embodies the blue-collar mentality of the university they play for and the city they play in. Midway through the second half on Tuesday, Max Rice badly air-balled a 3-pointer but Degenhart leaped in between the stanchion and the cheerleaders. He scooped the loose leather to a wide-open Naje Smith, who floated in an easy bucket.
The Broncos have won because they are unselfish, because they possess all the cliches that coaches fill their preseason speeches with: Toughness, grit, resolve, maturity, on and on and on.
"I'm just so happy for these guys — and that's not a cliche. It comes from the heart," Rice said. "They are so tough and they just keep responding and keep responding."
Think about this: Just over three months ago, some fans took to social media calling for the job of the winningest coach in Boise State men’s basketball history. The Broncos were 3-4, trying to escape what Rice later called “rock bottom.”
“I went into a cave. Actually, I went to my spot by the river,” Rice said. “You just have to get away and get some thoughts and try and help the team.”
What Rice spawned would’ve made Norman Dale proud. The 12th-year Boise State coach sketched out the Broncos remaining two-dozen games, from the Tulsa contest on December 3 to the Colorado State matchup on Saturday. The games ascended up the white board in the BSU locker room. It was their treacherous path ahead, their Everest.
Then with the players gathered around, Rice began erasing.
He left one word: Tulsa.
“Which was the next one,” Degenhart said. “It took it one game at a time.”
What followed was magical. Boise State did not just emerge from “rock bottom,” it shot out of the depths of apathy like a rocket leaving the atmosphere. The Broncos beat Tulsa, then CSUN, then their next dozen opponents, setting a school record with 14 straight victories.
And after each, the Broncos headed to the locker room, grabbed a marker and added to their ladder.
“It got to the point where it was almost across the whole white board,” Degenhart said with a chuckle.
Each addition brought them closer to Tuesday, closer to cutting the nets, closer to a Selection Sunday without all the sweating and all the butterflies. Yet, for as much as the media and the fans clamored to every new AP poll, every KenPom update and every fresh bracket, Boise State somehow zoned it all out.
The Broncos failed to get caught up in the narratives surrounding them, which is just about impossible in the social media age. They elevated themselves from a feel-good story to must-watch television, sending Boise State fans into panic then sudden elation with enough down-to-the-wire finishes to probably boost Prilosec sales in the Treasure Valley.
The best part: Every night seemed to produce a new hero.
Shaver hit a lifetime’s worth of clutch shots. Kigab was the Broncos’ most-consistent scorer. Degenhart turned into a Renaissance Man. Emmanuel Akot drilled some big-time buckets. Mladen Armus turned into probably the best defender on the team. Smith, Max Rice and Lukas Milner all had star performances.
“It’s just everyone collectively doing what the team needs and trying to get the win,” said Degenhart. “That’s more important to us than individual stats.”
“They’re all playing for the cause,” Rice added. “And the crown was the cause.”
There are still questions about this basketball team, about this basketball program. Heck, this is a school absent of a single NCAA Tournament win.
Optimistic fans believe that won’t be the case in a few weeks. But that’s not important right now. There’s a party still going on.
As Kigab told a fan postgame: “We aren’t done yet.”