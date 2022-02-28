With San Diego State's five-point victory over Wyoming on Monday night, Boise State clinched at least a share of the Mountain West regular-season title for the first time since 2015.
With only two games to play — vs. Nevada on Tuesday and at Colorado State on Saturday — before the Mountain West tournament, the Broncos are a game-and-a-half up on CSU (one remaining game) and a pair up on the Cowboys, who still have two games on their schedule.
If BSU takes care of Nevada on Tuesday, the Broncos will clinch their first outright regular-season conference title since joining the Mountain West in 2011.
After sputtering to a 3-4 start, Boise State (23-6, 14-2 Mountain West) found its groove in the winter and won a program-record 14-consecutive games. Coach Leon Rice has repeatedly called this a "historic team," and it is almost surely the best he's had since arriving in Boise a dozen years ago.
The Broncos were ranked No. 26 in Monday's AP Poll and have positioned themselves in a spot no other Rice-coached team has: A near-lock lock to make the NCAA Tournament heading into March.
The other two times Rice led the Broncos to the Big Dance, Boise State had to sweat out their selection until the eleventh hour, heading to the First Four in both 2013 and 2015.
But this team is different. They're historic. And, after Monday night, they're Mountain West champions.
