LAS VEGAS — As the Mountain Mountain West Championship Game whittled down, Leon Rice looked more like a man pondering his dinner reservations than one 29 seconds away from the biggest win of his career.
There is this mantra that circulates around the Boise State program. At a school that has a slogan for everything, this is the best: In big moments, you don’t rise to the occasion. You sink to the level of your training and identity.
As San Diego State prepared its game-winning attempt down just 1, all Rice needed to do was trust. Trust the past nine months of training. Trust his team’s identity was sound. Trust their experience.
So Rice just watched his defense get set, waltzed down the court and simply flashed his index fingers.
“One more,” the Boise State coach shouted. “One more.”
Then Rice took a knee and watched San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam dribble up the ball. He watched his big man, Mladen Armus, deny SDSU’s Nathan Mensah. He watched his transcendent freshman, Tyson Degenhart, contest a Matt Bradley layup. He watched his limping star, Emmanuel Akot, close out on Pulliam’s last-second floater.
He lifted his arms and watched his team celebrate like madmen at center court. Then celebrate on the stage, as Boise State held up the first Mountain West Tournament trophy in program history just minutes after its 53-52 win over conference power San Diego State.
“When you take over a program, there are milestones you have to cross,” Rice said. “We always love those milestones. And to win the conference outright and to win the conference tournament when the league, in my opinion, was the best top-to-bottom was the best it’s been, what an amazing accomplishment.”
There are so many ways to sum up Saturday, to try and encapsulate what it means for a once-middling basketball program and its coach, who was so often reminded that his March resume stunk like wet dog.
Boise State has thwarted all of its preconceived notions. It has set program records for basically everything: Winning streak (14), conference victories (15), total wins (27) and, most importantly, nets cut down (2). The Broncos chopped down one a few weeks ago after they clinched the program’s only outright Mountain West title. Then Rice scaled five steps on Saturday and undid another piece of nylon, waving it above his head as he looked into a sea of blue and said two words: “Thank you.”
There are another two words that Rice utters every other sentence. The Boise State coach is a man of the present. Looking back frustrates Rice. Looking down the road infuriates him. So Rice will tell anyone so daring to venture into the past or future that he and his squad only focus on “What’s next.”
Which brings us to Saturday. For the first time in Rice’s 12 years in Boise, the Broncos won the conference tournament … which means they get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament … which means “What’s next” is March Madness.
Right?
Wrong.
“What’s next is really recovery and practicing,” said. Akot. “That’s what’s next, not the NCAA Tournament.”
If you weren’t convinced Rice had his team hard-wired to think only about the next bite, not the next meal, there you go. But as the 6-foot-8 senior answered, his coach squinted.
“Oh yeah!” Rice joked. “We just really haven’t gone there in our minds. I forgot about the automatic bid, to be honest. It was really about the competition today. That’s what’s made us good.”
Well that — and a roster full of guys long and versatile enough to ensure opposing coaches watch the sun rise.
Abu Kigab — the tournament MVP — tweaked his wrist on the game’s first possession and still scored 11 points. Armus was a defensive pest who had the team’s highest +/-. Akot limped off the court with a hampered ankle and returned for a great second half. Still battling an illness, Marcus Shaver Jr. hit key free throws. Degenhart put his body on the line more than Evel Knievel, drawing a quintet of fouls.
From the bench, Lukas Milner had two blocks harsh enough to send an onlooker to therapy. Max Rice was a menace on the boards, grabbing a team-high nine rebounds. Naje Smith and Pavle Kuzmanovic both logged important minutes.
“It’s hard to put it into words, really,” Rice said. “They’re the greatest competitors. The greatest competitors. That’s unique to get a whole group of guys who will do whatever. Whatever the task requires, they’ll step up and get it done.”
Just like they did on the last possession.
Boise State has this drill called “Perfect Possession,” where the whole goal is to get the stop and secure the rebound. The last 29 seconds was just one more rep of the Perfect Possession.
“We’ve been in those situations before,” Kigab said. “We just had to execute again.”
Perhaps going against Rice’s wishes for his players to stay in the moment, Akot admitted that as Pulliam dribbled up the ball, he thought to the past. Back to the time when he was a five-star transfer from Arizona talking with Kigab and Shaver and Armus about how they wanted to win a championship.
“We just wanted to do something great,” Akot said.
Mission accomplished.