Albertsons Stadium had long been cleared out. The Blue was all but empty. The moment’s soundtrack consisted mostly of the cars whirring along Broadway.

Then Jake Haener and Cam Lockridge burst through the south end zone tunnel. The Mountain West Championship Game offensive and defensive MVPs bolted across the field. They sprinted to the north end zone and dropped to their backs, spread their arms and legs like they were making snow angels and basked in the moment.

