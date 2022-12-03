Albertsons Stadium had long been cleared out. The Blue was all but empty. The moment’s soundtrack consisted mostly of the cars whirring along Broadway.
Then Jake Haener and Cam Lockridge burst through the south end zone tunnel. The Mountain West Championship Game offensive and defensive MVPs bolted across the field. They sprinted to the north end zone and dropped to their backs, spread their arms and legs like they were making snow angels and basked in the moment.
The scoreboard had been shut off, any reminder of the Bulldogs’ 28-16 title-game victory wiped from the screens. Not as easy to wipe away were the red championship T-shirts throwing a party on the blue turf.
That does not often happen. Not at Boise State. Two years ago, the Broncos had the greatest home-winning percentage of any school in America since the turn of the millennium. They had lost 10 times in 20 years. In the last two seasons alone, they have walked off The Blue five times in defeat.
None hurt more than Saturday, the Broncos' third loss in their last four Mountain West Championship Games.
All season minor issues had stacked up for Boise State: Special-teams miscues, injuries, a reliance on the run games, dropped passes, silly mental errors, etc. There were problems with the Broncos’ structure, but it was still upright, still fine.
Then coach Jeff Tedford, Haener and Fresno State blew the whole thing to smithereens on Saturday. Holes were exposed. Flaws were exploited.
It started in the second quarter, when Boise State allowed its fourth special teams touchdown of the season. James Ferguson-Reynolds' punt was low. Boise State’s return team didn’t have time to get downfield. And Fresno State returner Nikko Remigio took it 70 yards to the house.
Three plays after that, a pass from Taylen Green was tipped and intercepted by Bulldogs’ defensive back Lockridge. Fresno State punched it in the end zone not long after.
This was the worst game of Green’s remarkable redshirt freshman campaign. It’s hard to argue. He threw the ball 38 times, five more than any other game this year. It was understandable when Boise State trailed by multiple scores. It was tougher to comprehend when Boise State led, or when the game was still in its early stages and the Broncos’ running backs were averaging over five yards a carry.
“We were just trying to find our rhythm as an offense,” said running back George Holani, who finished with 74 yards on 13 carries. “It was there, then it wasn’t. And we were just so inconsistent. ... (Fresno State) did a good job adapting and adjusting.”
For as much as the Broncos’ offense struggled, BSU entered halftime down just one score. The BSU defense held Haener under 100 yards passing and squashed the Bulldogs’ rushing attack like a bug. There was hope for a comeback, which always seemed to be the case for Boise State this year.
It trailed against San Diego State at halftime ... then rattled off 35 unanswered points. It trailed against Wyoming just a few weeks ago ... then scored a late touchdown and held on. For all the flaws of this team, they did not quit.
And, boy, did they have plenty of opportunities to throw in the towel. Most notably during that disastrous week in September when the Broncos lost to UTEP, fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough and saw quarterback Hank Bachmeier hit the transfer portal.
“No one right now can honestly say when they saw us at 2-2 and saw our coach get fired and our starting quarterback transfer and think that we would be in this game right now,” said nickel Tyreque Jones. “Everybody had us ruled out. ... We came together in one of our darkest moments.”
All year Boise State overcame adversity. Which made it so odd when the Broncos didn’t on Saturday.
There was no comeback, no heroics, no fairy tale.
Instead, there were more special teams errors, more injuries, more incomplete passes, more little failures that Boise State had all season, but always had the talent to overcome.
Not against Fresno State, one of the few decent football teams in the Mountain West this season.
A few weeks ago against Air Force, Boise State extended a Falcons drive when the Broncos were called for “illegal numbering” because they had two No. 7s on the field. Air Force moved the chains, but couldn’t capitalize with points.
On Saturday, it was Fresno State’s drive that stalled. The Bulldogs punted on fourth-and-15, only to be gifted a first down when Boise State’s Jaylen Clark was called for roughing the kicker. Five plays later, Haener fired a 22-yard dart to Zane Pope in the end zone.
For most of the season, if Boise State gave an inch, its opponents were lucky to even take that. On Saturday, the Broncos gave an inch and Fresno State took a mile.
Where Boise State goes from here will be interesting. In the short term, it will find out its bowl destination on Sunday. In the long term, Boise State coach Andy Avalos will need to get the most out of talented young core headlined by Green, running back Ashton Jeanty, receiver Eric McAlister, safety Seyi Oladipo, linebacker Andrew Simpson and others.
The good news: Those young guys seem up to the challenge.
Said McAlsiter: “We’re never going to let this feeling happen again.”