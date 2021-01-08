Playing Air Force for the second time in less than 48 hours, visiting Boise State avenged its first loss of the season with a 71-49 victory Friday.
The win avenged a 76-52 loss to Air Force on Wednesday
The Broncos (6-1, 3-1 Mountain West) were led by Jade Loville's 18 points, her 10th straight game with double-figure scoring.
Freshmen Mary Kay Naro and Anna Ostlie each recorded a season/career-high with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Alexis Mark added 10 points and seven rebounds. Fellow freshman Abby Muse recorded a game-high eight rebounds and added seven blocks, including five in the second quarter. The quarter total set a school record and the game output tied for second in the Bronco record book. Boise State had a dozen rejections as a team to equal the school standard.
The Broncos shot 51 percent from the field and held the Falcons (3-6, 1-3) to 32 percent from the floor. Boise State gave up its fewest points in a conference road game since limiting Air Force to 47 on Feb. 17, 2018.
It was also the seventh time in the last 11 meetings the Broncos have held the Falcons to 50 points or less.
Boise State led 16-7 after one quarter and used a 9-2 run to open a 25-9 advantage with 3:46 remaining in the half.
Air Force closed with 38-30 late in the third quarter, but the Broncos responded with a 12-3 run to go up 50-33 with 8:45 remaining in the game.
Boise State returns home to face Wyoming, Jan. 11 and 13. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.