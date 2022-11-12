RENO, Nev. — Less than two months ago, prospects for the Boise State football team seemed bleak.
A stunning loss to UTEP, a change in offensive coordinator, a four-year starting quarterback entering the transfer portal.
All that seems so long ago. Now the Broncos will be playing for a Mountain Division championship next week.
The Broncos remained unbeaten in Mountain West play Saturday, beating Nevada 41-3. The Broncos (7-3, 6-0 Mountain West) can secure their spot in the Mountain West Championship game with a win next week against Wyoming. The game will be played Saturday in Laramie
With snow falling heavily on the field in the first half, Boise State’s offense had no trouble moving the ball, finishing with 528 yards of total offense.
George Holani ran for 115 yards and had two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder in the second quarter, which saw him carry multiple defenders into the end zone with him. Quarterback Taylen Green had his fourth straight game with more than 200 passing yards, finishing with 218 yards on 11 of 22 passing.
After struggling to keep BYU’s offense in check during a 31-28 loss last week at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State’s defense also did its part in the win, getting to Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth four times and limiting the Wolf Pack to 127 rushing yards.
Boise State took a lead barely two minutes into the game, as Green led the Broncos down the field, finding Billy Bowens behind the Nevada defense for a 31-yard touchdown reception.
Nevada responded by getting into Boise State territory on the next drive, but the Broncos were able to limit the Wolf Pack to a field goal attempt. Kaonohi Kaniho was able to get into the backfield and dive to make the block.
But Boise State had its own special teams issues on the next drive, after the Broncos got inside the Nevada 10 with a 35-yard pass from Green to Eric McAlister. After three stops by Nevada, Jonah Dalmas lined up for a short field goal attempt. He never got the chance, as the snap was botched, keeping the score 7-0.
The Broncos were able to punch it into the end zone on the next drive, with Ashton Jeanty gaining 55 yards on three rushes during the drive. Green was able to run it in from 9 yards out with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
Green became the first Boise State to both pass and throw for a touchdown in the first quarter since Grant Hedrick did it against New Mexico in 2014.
Holani extended the lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter, weaving through the Nevada defense on his way to his 49-yard touchdown run.
Nevada got on the board late in the field half, with Brandon Talton making a 26-yard field goal as time expired. Nevada had to rush the kick after a tackle for a loss on the previous play kept the clock running with no Wolf Pack timeouts left.
Boise State came out and forced a three-and-out with sacks on second and third down and then Latrell Caples gave the Broncos good field position with a punt return to the Boise State 29. Dalmas was able to turn that into a 35-yard field goal, giving Boise State a 24-3 lead.
Holani added his second touchdown run of the game on Boise State’s next drive, running 9 yards for the score.
Nevada fumbled to ball away on the first play of the next drive and Gabe Hunter recovered it at the Nevada 37. Green immediately found Tyneil Hopper open to get the Broncos into the end zone, and then Jeanty ran in for a six-yard score.
Boise State pulled most of its starters by the end of the third quarter, and Dalmas started the fourth quarter with a 31-yard field goal.
