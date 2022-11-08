Leon Rice stood on the new, polished hardwood at ExtraMile Arena on Tuesday, just a day before his Boise State squad begins its season against South Dakota State, trying to make predictions about his team.
But after what transpired last season, it’s rough to toss out any supposed prophecies about his team.
Because, this time last season, who would’ve guessed that unknown freshman Tyson Degenhart would become arguably Boise State’s best player? Or that the Broncos would win 14-straight games? Or that they’d squeak out conference game after conference game until they won the Mountain West’s regular-season or conference crown?
That’s where Rice has evolved as a coach. His teams evolve throughout the season — and he’s comfortable with that. They can come into the season being touted as an offensive threat and then finish the season as one of the best defensive teams in the county.
“Like last year, we had to adjust to what we had,” Rice said. “And that was a mindset shift for me. I had to be comfortable winning a game 42-37 and I wasn’t that way in November.
“I’ve always been part of great offenses, but then you can’t lose sight. It’s really (about) accomplishing the mission, not looking great and looking pretty and that kind of thing.”
All that is to say it’s unclear what Boise State will look like on Wednesday against South Dakota State or how it'll fare on Saturday in a big-time matchup against Washington State at Idaho Central Arena. And, regardless of what they look like in those two games, the Broncos will evolve throughout the season.
And there are plenty of guys in new roles who will grow.
Fifth-year player Marcus Shaver Jr. is starting at point guard for the first time collegiately. After playing in a backup role next year, Lukas Milner will be the Broncos’ starting center to start the season. And then there’s a handful of newcomers — guard Chibuzo Agbo, wing Sada Nganga and center Mo Sylla — who will likely need some time to adjust to Boise State.
And Rice will probably need a few weeks or months to figure out his perfect rotation — or, better put, the guys he can trust to be consistent.
“You reach in your wallet when you have a bill due, you wanna know that you’re pulling out a 10 every time,” Rice said. “I feel like I’m reaching in there right now and it might be a 1 or it might be a 20. I just want to know that it’s going to be the same every time. We’re not there yet.”
One of the guys needing to step up most is Milner. Last season, he played behind now-graduated Mladen Armus, a powerful Serbian who became one of the best rebounders in the Mountain West.
Milner looks ready for the increased role, somehow gaining an inch of height, adding two inches to his wingspan and bulking up to 245 pounds over the offseason. But it will be imperative that he earns Rice’s trust as a consistent presence in the paint who can dominate on the boards.
“I think my defensive rebounding isn’t on-par with Armus, but I think offensively I ‘m pretty good on the glass,” Milner said. “Our big thing on our team is relentless rebounders, so hopefully I can keep that standard high.”
There is another standard that the Broncos have to keep. Throughout its magical season last year, Boise State won games with effort. That needs to continue for it to be successful.
“The toughest team is going to win the league,” Rice said, “and we have to develop that as our identity because that’s a staple of our program.”
