Boise State has made history this year.
The Broncos ended January on a program-record 14-game winning streak. They’re on pace to make the NCAA Tournament’s field of 64 for the first time in coach Leon Rice dozen years. And, on Wednesday, they pulled in the highest-ranked high school recruit in BSU history.
Sadraque “Sada” Nganga — a 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward out of Compass Prep in Arizona — announced his intentions on Wednesday to join Rice’s squad. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, the high school senior is a four-star prospect and ranked No. 76 in the country.
“He’s versatile, man,” said Nganga’s coach at Compass Prep, Ed Gipson. “He’s 6-10, can dribble the ball, can really shoot the ball off the catch, has great vision. And I feel like he’s not fully back to the form that he’s going to be (at). I really feel like his best years are in front of him.”
Last May, Nganga released a Top-11 that included some of college basketball’s most-succesful programs: Kansas, Kentucky and UCLA, Arizona, Auburn, Memphis, Illinois, etc. Notably missing: Boise State.
By that point, though, Nganga wasn’t playing basketball. He was still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the summer of 2020, which may have caused some schools to cool their interest on the big-time recruit.
“I don’t even know if they were scared but when you don’t see someone play, it’s like, ‘out of sight, out of mind,’” said Gipson. “But, honestly, the schools start to come back.
“I think Sada chose Boise State because that’s where he felt the most comfortable and where he thought he could be the most successful at.”
Gipson noted that Nganga took visits to BSU, Saint Mary’s and Memphis while Kansas and Auburn were still continuously calling the forward.
“I like their coaches,” Nganga told On3 Sports about Boise State. “When I took my visit, I noticed it’s a place where you can focus on basketball and school. That’s your main focus. The coaches will let you play your game and play through your mistakes.”
This all might still seem weird. It’s not every day that Boise State is beating Penny Hardaway or Kansas in a recruiting battle for a kid more than 900 miles away. It’s even a little odd to Gipson, who said that Boise State’s coaches never reached out to him.
But the Compress Prep coach is quick to point out that Nganga is a “relationship guy.”
It’s part of the reason he joined Compass Prep. A few months ago, it was the MaxPreps’ top-ranked basketball team in the country headlined by five-stars Mookie Cook and Kylan Boswell.
But a few years back, Compass Prep was just some startup in the desert when this super-skilled kid from Angola who fluently spoke a bunch of languages showed up.
That seemed weird in the moment, too — which brings us to what Nganga recently told his coach.
“When I first came to Compass, a lot of people were like, ‘Why are you going there? We’ve never heard of it. What’s AZ Compass?’” Gipson said Nganga told him. “And he was like, ‘Coach, look at it now. Did it work out?’ I had to agree with him.”