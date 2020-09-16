BOISE — Boise State Athletics announced major salary reductions and furloughs Wednesday for all coaches and staff making at least $40,000 due to budget issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All head coaches, executive team and employees making at least $100,000 will face annual salary decreases of 8-15 percent, while others will face pay cuts or furloughs ranging from four to 12 weeks.
Head coaches will decide whether assistant coaches and employees in their respective programs will have their salary cut or be furloughed.
The moves will save the athletic department roughly $1.8 million.
“As we’ve seen throughout the country, these are decisions that most, if not all, athletic departments are facing as a result of this pandemic,” athletic director Curt Apsey said in a release. “Our staff is what makes Boise State so incredibly special and I feel for everyone who has to make these sacrifices. But in order to sustain a championship-caliber program going forward, these reductions are necessary.”
There are four tiers of salary reductions for full-time employees, which can come via salary cuts or furloughs. Those making $40,000 to $74,999 will face an 8.0 percent cut, $75,000 to $99,999 will be cut 10 percent, $100,000 to $149,999 will be cut 12.5 percent and those making more than $150,000 will see their compensation cut 15 percent.
Football coach Bryan Harsin has a base salary of $1.65 million, meaning he faces a paycut of more than $250,000. Men's basketball coach Leon Rice has a salary of $750,000 and will lose at least $110,000.
A Boise State spokesman said all football coaches will take the salary reduction option over furloughs.
Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp said in an email to University staff Tuesday that cost-saving measures would be coming all across campus due to budget concerns.
“I’m grateful for the resiliency and thoughtfulness of our staff in this difficult time,” Tromp said in the release. “We have one of the premier athletic programs in the country, and we will focus on rebounding in a way that brings the Broncos charging back.”
Boise State's coaches and athletic staff already took anywhere from 4-10 furlough days earlier this summer as part of campus-wide furloughs.