Leon Rice is no dummy. He knew when to call.
The weekends were no bueno. Weekends are the reward. Weekends are fun. But you know what isn’t fun? That cubicle desk on a Monday afternoon, when the caffeine is wearing off and the week still feels so dang long.
So Rice would make sure to time it just right when he called his former point guard.
Lexus Williams would pick up from his Chicago office working as an accountant at the real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle. The college star had become an accountant. He traded sneakers for loafers, stats for spreadsheets.
And so Rice would call at the most opportune times, the windows when shoveling cow manure feels more fun than sitting at a desk.
“I kind of had a system for calling him,” Rice said, smirking. “I made sure I got him … like when it was a Monday at 3 o’clock and he had been sitting at a desk for six hours.”
For so long, it never felt like Williams would spend his days sitting at a desk — that is, unless someone planted a desk and an office chair on a basketball court. His life was always basketball. Just basketball. Basketball. Basketball. Basketball.
“Yeah, it was kind of weird,” said his mom, Annetta Williams. “I always pictured him doing something (where he) used his athleticism.”
It was hard not to. What Williams lacked in height, he made up for in quickness. And that burst, along with some masterful handles, made Williams a star at Marist High School in Chicago before spending three years at Valparaiso. He transferred to Boise State for his final collegiate season, averaging almost 10 points a game, hitting one of the most spectacular shots in school history and eventually getting drafted by the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League.
Williams was about to make a life out of basketball.
At some point in the lives of 99% of kids, the idea that all they will ever do is play sports feels tangible. Then it doesn’t. When that time comes varies. Some face that reality when they’re left off their seventh-grade basketball roster. Others hold on to the dream for years and years. They star in high school. Then go to college. Then get to the pros — and just when everything seems so promising, things happen. The dream dies.
When that dream dies late, it is often so sudden. There is rarely warning and, thus, there is rarely a plan.
“There is this gray area that nobody ever talks about,” Williams said. “You don’t know about it until you experience it. That gray area is that transition from playing to not playing.”
Now as Boise State’s assistant to the head coach, Williams describes his role as “player relations,” basically a bridge between the players and the coaching staff. The guy who will watch a kid get yelled at in practice and later go over, put his arm around them and spin the messaging a bit.
He played at Boise State. He played under Rice. He wants to be the “big brother” for the Boise State players, the guy who can calm them in the moment and prepare them for the gray area that blindsided him.
****
In some ways, COVID was the great accelerator, thwarting monotony and forcing folks to consider the big picture.
Williams was still set on playing basketball when the pandemic struck in early 2020. His pro career had not gone as he planned — staying in the G-League for a year before jumping on a summer team in Abbotsford, Canada — but the dream had not died.
Which left Williams sleeping on a couch in his parents' basement. A professional basketball player in his early 20s playing Call of Duty in his childhood home, occasionally driving for Uber Eats and Instacart to get some money.
“That was my life at that time,” Williams said.
That, for Williams, was what keeping the dream alive looked like — and it sucked. A few months in, Williams talked with his dad, Reginald, about his basketball future.
“Dad, I’m done,” Williams told his dad. “I’m good with it. I came to the realization. I’m good.”
“I don’t know if it hurt me more or him,” said Reginald, always the brutally honest voice throughout Williams’ basketball career. “But once he said he was good, I was good. But that was hard.”
In June of the worst year ever, Williams put his Boise State accounting degree to work, getting a job in Chicago working for the global real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). He always kept his sights on something bigger, about landing a job in college athletics. But it’s hard to wait for those gigs, especially during the uncertainty of COVID.
And so Williams continued his day job, working as the accountant on about a half-dozen properties. He tracked money flow and balanced books and all the other stuff you fall asleep thinking about as a kid.
And on the occasional Monday afternoon, Rice would buzz. He could tell Williams wasn’t loving it. That he wasn’t happy. So Rice started inquiring about the future.
Even while he was being recruited to Boise State, he was vocal about his goals. He wanted to play basketball and, down the road, eventually become an athletic director or be in the front office of an NBA team. “We can definitely help you with that,” the BSU coaches told him.
Years later, Rice was trying to make good on his promise.
“We’ve got to get you back out here,” he’d tell Williams. “I’ve been talking with administration and it looks like something that could be real. Something that they’re willing to create for you.”
“You preach being a family. You preach being a life-changing place,” Rice said. “Well, it doesn’t end when you’re done with your eligibility.”
And, so, after convincing recently-hired athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, Rice was able to open a new position on his staff. He was able to bring in Williams, was able to add a young voice to a veteran bench, able to bring another African-American on his staff, able to bring a knowledgeable point guard with a knack for uplifting people.
“It’s just natural for him,” Annetta said.
****
In some ways, Williams is the Boise State shrink. He diagnoses body language and is intentional in his response. That is not his gift. His gift is in his voice. His messaging. His positivity. That is not taught. Even his parents can’t pin down the origin.
Earlier this season, Boise State guard Max Rice had a bad stretch. Williams asked Leon if he should comfort or challenge Max. “Challenge him,” Leon said. And what did Williams say?
“I told him he’s an all-league player. Like just be totally honest with him,” Williams recalled. “Like, ‘Look, you’re an all-league player this year. You have stepped up. You have exceeded expectations. I don’t know for yourself, but you’re playing at an all-league level. That’s what you’ve done for a majority of this season. Continue to stay on that path.’”
Max Rice scored 29 points the next game.
Williams understands messaging, and messaging creates buy-in. Which is what he’s hoping to apply to that gray zone.
Williams is in the process of starting up Smoove Transition, a business that he hopes will mentor and guide athletes during their careers, helping them to prepare and plan for what comes after that dream dies. What comes in the gray area.
As for Williams, he is out of his gray area. He emerged into the light in August 2021, when he had the job at Boise State lined up and waltzed into a meeting with his senior manager at JLL. He told her about his new job and shared his gratitude for the 14 months of work. But, before he left, he covered his bases.
“If I go out here and fall on my face, can I come back?” Williams asked.
“Oh, absolutely,” she responded.
Williams walked out of the building that day at peace, taking steps toward the rest of his life. The dream did not die. It pivoted.