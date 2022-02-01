Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise State’s football roster became more clear on Monday, two days ahead of National Signing Day.

The Broncos announced the return of a dozen super seniors — those taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in the wake of COVID-19 — and a dozen early enrollees.

Those coming back for a final season include OL Will Farrar, OL John Ojukwu, WR Davis Koetter, TE Kurt Rafdal, CB Caleb Biggers, CB Jared Reed, DE Shane Irwin, S Tyreque Jones, LB Ezekiel Noa, DT Divine Obichere and nickelback Roman Kafentzis.

The headliners of that group are the 5-foot-11, 240-pound Noa, BSU’s third-leading tackler last season, and Boise High alum Ojukwu, who started every game at left tackle a year ago.

And among the 23 players Boise State inked since December’s early signing period, 12 have early enrolled and should be ready for spring ball. That includes a trio of transfers in Oregon State transfer QB Sam Vidlak, Washington State transfer OL Cade Beresford and Weber State state transfer DE George Tarlas — a Borah High alum.

Those three will be joined by nine freshmen: OL Kage Casey, RB Ashton Jeanty, TE Austin Terry, DL Braxton Fely, DL Jack Beresford, DL Cortez Hogans, DL JJ Talo, DL Deven Wright and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds.

Boise State still hasn’t announced its spring practice schedule.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments