The story of Scott Matlock grew once again.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle who has anchored the Boise State front for the past few years was drafted on Saturday. Matlock was selected in the sixth round (Pick No. 200 overall) by the Los Angeles Chargers.
"This is a kid who has been rising up the draft boards. His name was popping all the time," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said of Matlock on the broadcast. "I think a lot of teams think they can develop into maybe a rotation guy in the NFL right away."
It will be the chance for another fan base, another city to learn about the perseverance and determination of the Boise State alum.
When Matlock was 9, he lost his father to testicular cancer. Just a few years later, he woke up at 11 a.m. to find his mother on the couch motionless, grabbing her cold hand and calling 911 before he performed CPR.
He was still a teenager when both his parents were gone.
He bounced around to a few different foster families before he was taken in by Mike and Donna Marose in western Idaho. It was soon after when the Maroses called up Matt Holtry, the head coach of Homedale High’s football team, to meet Matlock.
“He came in and you could tell, his body language in general, he was not excited about being in Homedale, Idaho,” Holtry said last summer. “He was kind of forced into this situation of a foster family, moves out to Homedale — farm country — and you could tell he was not excited about where he was, what was going on.”
But Matlock, in football and in life, finds ways to adapt, to overcome. He started to blossom on the football field. He went from hating Homedale to eating lunch with Holtry and his secretaries. He went from a kid without a home to being adopted by the Maroses.
“When Mike and Donna ended up deciding to adopt him, it just solidified everything for him,” Holtry told the Idaho Press in 2018. “This became his family, and it was fun to see that whole process take place and watch him develop into the person he is now.”
What Matlock has achieved is remarkable. Out of Homedale, he was not extremely high on Boise State’s priority list. There were talks of him having to greyshirt. But things began to fall into place. A scholarship came available and the Boise State coaches drove to Homedale to let Matlock know he could become a Bronco right away.
In five years at Boise State, Matlock turned into one of the best defensive linemen in recent Boise State history.
Actually, ‘turned into’ is the wrong phrase. Matlock worked to make himself great.
“His work ethic is second to none. His IQ is second to none. He makes my job easy,” former BSU defensive line coach Frank Maile said. “He’s probably one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
It is that work ethic, coupled with determination and size and smarts, that led to Saturday. Led to Matlock adding to his story by becoming an NFL draft pick — just the sixth person in the FBS era to attend high school in the Treasure Valley, play football at BSU then get drafted.
“He was always determined. But he’s become a student of it,” Holtry said. “What the right nutrition looks like. What the right program looks like. Taking care of his body. He’s become a professional. He’s really taken on ownership of doing all the right things to be the best he could possibly be.”
Now he’ll get to try and become even better in Los Angeles.