Over 21 miles into Monday’s 127th running of the Boston Marathon, the most elite runners kept a steady pace. The iconic finish line on Boylston Street awaited just five miles ahead.
And at the front for so long was not just an American, but a Boise State alum.
“I was at mile 20 looking at my coach like, ‘I don’t know what's happening, but I'm going to go with it,'” Emma Bates told the AP. “It was really surreal for the longest time.”
Bates would fall back slightly, but the 30-year-old former Bronco was still the first American to cross the finish line. Coming in with a bright smile on her face, Bates placed fifth with a time of 2:22:10 — a personal best by more than a minute — and finished not too far behind the champion, Hellen Obiri (2:21:38).
“I just really stuck my nose in it, hoping that I would get maybe a win,” Bates told The Boston Globe. “But it was in the last two miles that they were breaking it down to (five-minute miles) and I couldn’t hang out with that bunch.
“I expected myself to be in the top five,” she continued. “So that wasn’t a surprise that I was able to be as far up there as I was and to run the time that I did.”
Following along in Boise, Corey Ihmels also wasn’t shocked either. The tenth-year coach of the Broncos’ cross-country and track-and-field programs arrived in the Treasure Valley just after Bates’ sophomore season and has seen her complete extraordinary feats.
He was there as Bates won back-to-back Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year Awards in 2014 and 2015. As she won back-to-back cross country conference titles. As she stacked up 12 All-America accolades. As she became a national champion at the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, running the 10,000-meter race in 32:32.35 as just a junior.
“It’s easy to go back and single that performance out,” Ihmels said Monday of the national championship, “but she had a lot of wonderful performances here. She was always gritty, tough, always a hard worker. All the qualities that you’d want in a great marathoner, she has. It doesn’t come as a huge shock to see her succeed at this level.”
Bates’ phenomenal day also makes her one of the favorites for the U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon next February in Orlando. The top three in that race will move on to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Back in 2020, Bates finished seventh with a time of 2:29:35 — just over two minutes slower than the winner, but less than a minute back of cracking the top three.
Ihmels, more than most, knows what’s required of the best female runners in America.
He coached the top U.S. finisher (Bates) at Boise State. The No. 2 American on Monday Aliphine Tuliamuk (11th // 2:24:37) ran for Ihmels when he was the head coach at Iowa State. And Ihmels helped recruit the No. 4 American — a former Boston Marathon champion — Des Linden (18th // 2:27:18) when he was a grad assistant at Arizona State.
“Definitely some rooting interests there,” Ihmels said. “With every athlete, you want them to move on and get better and better.”
Bates, Ihmels said, had loads of ability and talent when she was at Boise State. But, then again, plenty of people he coached had ability and talent. The marker of success is taking that ability and talent to the next level.
“And I think she’s been able to do that,” Ihmels said. “She had a distinct love for running. She’s competitive. She’s tough. But I really do think she loves the act of running.”