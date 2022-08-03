On Monday, Boise State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha was asked about the future of his room, which was ultra thin with the departure of Taequan Tyler and included just two guys with any college experience.
Could the Broncos add an extra tailback from the transfer portal before fall camp?
“You never know,” Bhonapha said Monday. “The reality of it: It would have to be really a special fit and something that makes sense.”
Perhaps ultra coy, it seemed Bhonapha and Boise State had their special fit in the works.
Utah State transfer running back Elelyon Noa — the younger brother of Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa — joined the Broncos on Wednesday, suiting up and running through drills during BSU’s opening fall practice.
“That was a little curveball,” said Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “I think it makes that room that much better. I think it makes us that much better. ... It’s nice to have another Noa.”
Noa entered the transfer portal back in late January and Boise State seemed like a logical landing spot. That he joined his brother isn’t surprising. That it took until August is odd.
Regardless, last season at Utah State, the 5-foot-8, 200-pound Noa ran for almost 600 yards and added four touchdowns. He joins the Broncos with three years of eligibility remaining and relieves the depth concerns at tailback.
Noa, along with freshman Ashton Jeanty and Tyler Crowe, should be able to ease the workload of starter George Holani, an uber-talented junior who has battled injuries for much of his college career.
“It’s good to see him here as a Bronco,” Holani said of Noa. “I definitely see the way he was able to maneuver and move around. He’s looking pretty solid. I think he’ll bring dependable depth to this room.”
