After landing seven commits in a two-week stretch a month ago, Boise State’s prospect haul has slowed down recently.
The Broncos haven’t landed a recruit since July 5, when three-star tight end Oliver Fisher became the 10th member of the Broncos’ 2023 recruiting class. By the time the early signing period comes around in December, it’s possible BSU’s class has doubled.
They’ve missed out on a few targets recently to, oddly, Kansas State. Ryan Davis, a linebacker from Arizona, and Rocky Mountain offensive lineman Jackson Fullmer both committed to the Wildcats.
But there are other playmakers still up for grabs. Here are two that would be huge additions to Boise State’s class.
RYAN McCULLOCH // EDGE // Arcadia, Calif. // 6-3, 235
The fact that McCulloch has big-time offers like Boise State, Colorado, Cal, Washington State and San Diego State is remarkable. He plays for a school — Rio Hondo Prep in Southern California — that has under 200 students.
“Right now, the schools that I have (offers from), I know all of them believe in me,” McCulloch said. “The toughest part is not going up against the best competition. It makes coaches and scouts go like, ‘Is this guy really about it? He’s doing the right things against bad people.’”
But McCulloch’s skillset has come through even though his film isn’t against the top programs of the region.
Boise State is recruiting him at the EDGE position, wanting the 6-3, 235-pound versatile senior to rush the passer in college, which means BSU EDGE coach Kelly Poppinga has been his main recruiter.
“You can tell, past just the recruiting standpoint, he genuinely cares about me and his players,” McCulloch said of Poppinga. “Some coaches, you feel like they’re pushing you so much towards a school, it kind of forces you away from them like, ‘Hold up, man.’
“But with him, the way he recruits me, I like it. He’s saying like, his job is to show you why he thinks Boise State is the best fit for you, but you know yourself better than a lot of people.”
Poppinga and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson made a visit to Rio Hondo a while back and McCulloch followed up with an unofficial visit to Boise State back in late June, a trip that he was really impressed with.
“What makes Boise State different is just the culture, man,” McCulloch said. “I never want to go to a school that’s bland and vanilla. … I came away knowing what I’m going to get from Boise State — which is the goal.”
McCulloch admitted he’d like to make his decision before his senior year begins, but said he’s still undecided and “feeling stuff out.”
“Nothing is set in stone,” he said. “It is as soon as possible but not rushed.”
MIKEY MATTHEWS // WR // Mission Viejo, Calif. // 5-10, 185
Matthews’ measurables might not jump out, but his film is like a Jack in the Box that makes you spring out of your seat.
Last season for Mission Viejo High in Southern California Matthews caught 66 passes for over 800 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s translated that production into a really impressive run during this summer’s 7-on-7 circuit. He’s now a three-star prospect and, according to 247Sports, the 42nd-ranked player in California.
The Boise State coaches, he said, always compare him to Khalil Shakir.
“I feel like that’s how they’re going to utilize me,” Matthews said. “Just like a do-it-all guy. Punt returns, kick returns, slot (receiver), outside (receiver), running back.”
He’s also got fullback experience — just not in football. Matthews has spent years as a rugby player, a secondary sport that’s helped his field vision and ability to make safe tackles in the open field.
But it’s obvious his future is in football.
Matthews said he currently holds 25 offers and has plans to make five official visits. He’s already taken one to Colorado and will take others to Michigan, Utah, Boise State and another school he’s not sure about yet.
When Matthews — who said he wants to commit on November 1 (his birthday) — attends the BSU/Fresno State game on Sept. 30, it’ll be the second time he’s checked out the campus. He had an unofficial trip to Boise State and admitted he “loved the city.”
Helping the Broncos’ case: Matthews said he doesn’t really look at what conference a school is in but said he just wants to be able to “play ball wherever they’re going to utilize and develop me the most.”
The Broncos might not have the Power 5 status or the cache of a Michigan, but they have Shakir’s film as a nice blueprint of what they could do with Matthews.