Ryan McCulloch

Three-star linebacker Ryan McCulloch at his Boise State unofficial visit in June.

 Twitter/@RyanMcCulloch42

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After landing seven commits in a two-week stretch a month ago, Boise State’s prospect haul has slowed down recently.

The Broncos haven’t landed a recruit since July 5, when three-star tight end Oliver Fisher became the 10th member of the Broncos’ 2023 recruiting class. By the time the early signing period comes around in December, it’s possible BSU’s class has doubled.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments