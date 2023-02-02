Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Chibuzo Agbo was still in high school, still deciding on his next destination. He was a star at Saint Augustine High in San Diego, in the thick of recruitment and the whole process of being courted by basketball coaches from all over the country.

His mother, Toni, went to a seminar along with a bunch of parents who also had kids getting recruited. The speaker said something she’ll never forget, a phrase that can only be uttered in San Diego and a few other places in America.

Recommended for you

Load comments