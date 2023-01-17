BOISE — Leon Rice begged his son.
“Max,” he hollered from the sideline.
Leon started waving his arms. Then turned his palms into stop signs. He tried to get No. 12’s attention in the waning seconds of Boise State’s 77-62 victory over Nevada (15-5, 5-2 MW).
Max Rice, sitting on 29 points, dribbled and dribbled with this mischievous grin plastered on his face. He wanted to score. Wanted the cherry on top of his career night. He was the young kid, licking his lips, sticking his hand in the cookie jar.
Leon pleaded.
“Max. Max. Max” he yelled, even louder this time, “No. No. No.”
Max listened. He just kept dribbling. The shot clock expired. Boise State’s Quad 1 victory over the Wolf Pack all but finished. The Broncos (15-4, 5-1 MW) just seconds away from taking possession of first place in the Mountain West. Max Rice still without a 30-point game.
Leon looked at his son on the court.
“Thank you,” Leon said to Max.
“Leon will be hearing about that for a while,” Max said after the game. “I did want to eclipse 30 at least once in my career.“
Never has Rice looked more dominant on a college basketball court. He was nearly flawless, scoring a career-high 29 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
On the night, he hit over 70% of his attempts. Ten makes on 14 shots.
“You almost can’t be more efficient,” Leon Rice said.
At one point in the second half, with Boise State holding onto a two-possession lead, Max fired away from 25 feet. Some folks call that a heat check. On this night, that was all but a guarantee. But Rice got blocked. Not tipped. Full-on blocked. The ball bounced backwards into the hands of forward Tyson Degenhart. He looked right back to the man of the hour and fed No. 12.
Rice pumped faked, ducked under his defender and let another triple fly. Swish.
Back in December, when Boise State pulled out a win at Saint Louis, Chibuzo Agbo was hot. Let-him-shoot-blindfolded-with-a-hand-behind-his-back sizzling.
On the court, the same thought kept running through Max Rice’s head: “Get him the ball,” Rice said. “Get him the ball.”
“That’s something that I think Gonzaga does a great job of,” Rice added after that game. “When someone’s hot, you keep feeding them.”
Rarely, though, in his four years at Boise State has Rice been the one getting fed. That changed on Tuesday.
“I’d say this is the first time I’ve been hot (in college),” Max said. “My teammates did a really good job finding me after I hit a couple and I started stringing them together. Once you hit a couple, the basket looks a lot bigger for you.”
The basket looked like the size of the Treasure Valley for Max in the first half. In the opening 20 minutes, the Bishop Kelly alum tallied 21 points and nailed five triples. Nevada kept doubling Degenhart in the post, leaving Rice wide open to unload his beautiful, catapult-like shot in front of almost 10,000 inside ExtraMile Arena.
Rice didn’t get many chances in the second half. Heck, he hardly had any space. Nevada made sure a defender — sometimes two — was glued to Rice at all times. The Wolf Pack dared someone else to beat them. Um, Leon Rice probably thought, no problem.
Rather than Max making 25-footers, Degenhart made a two-footer. Then another. And another. And another. The sophomore finished with a dozen second-half points after recording just one make in the opening period.
“When they’re in full denial and I just space the floor, you can’t guard Deggie one-on-one,” Max Rice said. “That’s your first problem. In the first half, it was going in so I just kept shooting it. In the second half, everyone was scoring so I wasn’t going to force it.”
This was the perfect game for Boise State. Not just because it bumped the Broncos to first place in the Mountain West. Or that they jumped to No. 23 in KenPom. Or that, with a win at New Mexico on Friday, they’ll probably be ranked. But because BSU got revenge.
Just three weeks ago, Nevada outdueled Boise State in Reno, winning on a Kennan Blackshear layup in the final seconds. Degenhart and Naje Smith fouled out. And Max Rice finished the game with just two free throws.
Heading into Tuesday, assistant Lexus Williams asked Leon Rice if he should build Max up.
“No,” Leon Rice said. “Challenge him.”
You now see how Max Rice responds to a challenge.
“I like to think, sometimes to get myself going, like, ‘These dudes don’t think I belong out here,’” Max Rice said. “I had two points last time I played them. I’m like, ‘I’ve gotta prove myself to them and show them I can hoop, too.”
He showed that to far more people than just the ones from Reno.