Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Boise State’s offense began Saturday’s game just as it had finished Friday’s win over San Diego State: With a confident and juiced-up rushing game.

The Broncos found the end zone in just over two minutes. Stefan Cobbs had a big catch. George Holani had a solid run. So did quarterback Taylen Green. Then the Broncos’ redshirt freshman signal-caller threw his first collegiate touchdown to Billy Bowens.

Recommended for you

Load comments