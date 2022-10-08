BOISE — Boise State’s offense began Saturday’s game just as it had finished Friday’s win over San Diego State: With a confident and juiced-up rushing game.
The Broncos found the end zone in just over two minutes. Stefan Cobbs had a big catch. George Holani had a solid run. So did quarterback Taylen Green. Then the Broncos’ redshirt freshman signal-caller threw his first collegiate touchdown to Billy Bowens.
Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter’s group looked like they had graduated from Offense 101 and moved on to the 200-level course. All the elements of the dynamic rushing attack the Broncos showed last week now with the addition of an actual passing threat.
That did not last in Boise State’s 40-20 win over Fresno State (1-4, 0-1 Mountain West).
Class will continue for a few more weeks. And, heck, that’s OK.
It’s OK because the Broncos’ rushing attack is lethal. OK because Holani is a star. OK because freshman Ashton Jeanty is a star in the making and OK because the Broncos’ offensive line has turned from dismal to dominant.
The Broncos’ pick-your-poison offense is a masterclass from Koetter at the benefits when an offensive coordinator understands the strengths of his players and puts those players in the best situation to succeed.
Last week, San Diego State kept making mistakes against the Broncos’ read option. Boise State torched the Aztecs on the ground. Eight days later, Fresno State wasn’t getting fooled when Green pulled the ball and took off.
No worries. The Broncos’ quarterback kept the pigskin in the belly of his workhorse ball carriers.
Holani carried the ball 17 times for 157 yards, which continues an incredible streak: Boise State is now 10-0 in games when Holani notches triple-digit yards on the ground.
And Jeanty netted 109 yards, including a 13-yard score late in the second quarter that gave Boise State back the lead it had temporarily relinquished and a 12-yard score in garbage time.
What’s incredible: The Broncos put up 40 points on Saturday and it would be hard for any fan or player or coach to walk out of Albertsons Stadium and not think the Broncos should have hung a 50-spot on the banged-up Bulldogs.
That sentence is remarkable.
In its first four games, Boise State hadn’t put up more than 31 points — and that seemed like the offense as it was currently constructed. Then, offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired and quarterback Hank Bachmeier hit the transfer portal.
Koetter and Green have held the reins of this offense for two weeks. They’ve accounted for 75 combined points and it somehow feels like they’ve left that many on the board.
On Saturday, Boise State got into the red zone seven times. Only three did the Broncos actually find the end zone. The other four ended with kicker Jonah Dalmas trotting onto The Blue and knocking through a chip shot.
For now, that is a great thing. The offense struggles near the end zone ... and it doesn’t matter. That’s like saying you cheat on your diet everyday ... and you don’t gain weight. Who wouldn’t sign up for that?
But as Boise State continues marching towards a Mountain West title, it might not be able to settle for four field goals and still be smiling in the locker room.
But that’s a discussion for another day, for another day. The Broncos have a bye week coming up to clean all that up.
What they don’t have to clean up is its rushing attack. It’s superb. Nor do they have to clean up their defense. The Broncos entered Saturday fifth in the nation in total yards and second in passing yards. They went under their season average in both categories against a decent Fresno State offense.
Now, heading into its bye week, Boise State is 4-2 and 3-0 in the Mountain West. Who would have predicted that three weeks ago?
Class is still in session, but the Broncos have a pretty-dang-high grade.
Check back online for comments from BSU coach Andy Avalos and players.
