FRISCO, Texas — Get Buster Bronco a cowboy hat and a drawl. Embrace everything about this state. The honky tonks. The BBQ. The flag. Put a Whataburger in a student union building. Whatever it takes to keep Saturday going.
The Frisco Bowl was a Boise State homecoming.
The Broncos scored four touchdowns on Saturday. All four were by Texas natives. Their leading passer, Taylen Green (Lewisville High School) is from Texas. Their leading rusher, Ashton Jeanty (Lone Star HS), played his high school ball five miles from Toyota Stadium. Their leading receiver, Latrell Caples (Lancaster HS), is from, you guessed it, Texas.
Boise State pulled out a 35-32 victory over North Texas (7-7) in Saturday’s Frisco Bowl, its first bowl victory since 2017.
Bowl games are mostly useless. They are fun for fans of the winning team. And those who support the losing team will quickly tell you that their squad didn’t care about playing in such a meaningless contest.
Take that for what it’s worth. But Saturday was unique.
A few minutes before the game, four guys decked out in gray and green stood on the sideline. They looked like North Texas fans. Nope. They were high school coaches at Azle High, a small school an hour southwest of Frisco.
“We coached Eric McAlister in high school,” they said before asking for a picture.
McAlister, who caught a 24-yard touchdown, is part of what Jeanty has referred to as “The Texas Connection.” That includes McAlister, Jeanty, Green and Caples. It could also be referred to as “Boise State’s future.”
"I'll be surprised if (Latrell) and Ashton and Eric don't text me after a couple days saying, 'Let's go to Lewisville and throw,'" Green said. "Just all of us being in the same area, it's a blessing."
On Saturday, that quartet accounted for over 90% of the Broncos total yards.
It’s incredible. A Mountain West school on the opposite half of the country is producing a winner with Texas kids. The guys passed up by Texas and Texas Tech and TCU. Heck, the guys passed up sometimes by SMU or UTSA.
Boise State has found a well with plenty of water. Nights like Saturday make you wanna grab a wheelbarrow and see how much you can haul off.
Think about this: At halftime of Saturday’s late-night contest, Boise State’s offense looked disheveled and dysfunctional. The Broncos had little rhythm and little consistency.
For unknown reasons, maybe because of injury or maybe because he has a shot at being drafted, running back George Holani didn’t play in the second half. Which didn’t make much difference for the Broncos. Jeanty emerged and started running like a Texas Torpedo, barreling into and through any white jersey with the gall to get into his way.
Drives that stalled in the first half were finishing in the end zone. A short drive from his home, Jeanty dazzled with the best game of his young career. The freshman carried the ball for a career-high 178 yards and a touchdown.
Just as impressive was Green, the Frisco Bowl Offensive MVP. OK, his first half was not impressive. It was concerning. He missed wide-open receivers. His timing was off. His legs didn’t make an impact. And, unsurprisingly, Boise State didn’t have a touchdown.
"We were just beating ourselves up. We were pressing," Green said. "We just told ourselves, stay calm and do what we do."
Green’s family recently moved to a house not too far from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, close enough that at practice a few days ago, Green turned to his teammates and pointed to a building in the distance. "My house is literally right there," Green told them. "We're literally in our backyard."
The redshirt freshman might have been able to drive home at halftime and still make it back before the third quarter began.
He did not do that, but the second half brought back the calm Green. The guy who looks like he’s evading a toddler in the living room. He helped lead Boise State to 22 third-quarter points, running a dozen times for 119 yards and a pair of scores.
He did, however, get himself into trouble.
Late in the third quarter, he tried to hurdle, not one, but two North Texas defenders. They hit his legs and pushed him out of bounds. That was fine. Then a Mean green defender chucked Green to the turf.
"You've got to protect the quarterback, protect the franchise," said BSU receiver Davis Koetter. "That fired us up."
Caples especially. He needed to stick up for his quarterback. The receiver ran over and pushed a few North Texas players on the sideline. A scuffle broke out.
Which should have been expected. As they say: You don’t mess with Texas.