SAINT LOUIS — Boise State coach Leon Rice pulled together his four veterans. Standing in an arena the Broncos have never played in, in a city 1,500 miles away from home, Marucs Shaver Jr., Tyson Degenhart, Naje Smith and Max Rice listened as their coach handed out the mission.
“It’s up to us to help all these other guys through this atmosphere,” Rice told them. “You guys have been in it.”
Been in the moments when cheering begins to seep into thoughts, when the arena seems to be caving in, and the pressure makes one question what leg to put in front of the other. All last season, the Broncos thrived in those moments. Thrived in moments like they experienced in Saturday’s 57-52 win over Saint Louis.
Boise State did not play winning offense. It won anyway.
The Broncos did not hit a field goal in the final four and a half minutes. They still won.
Up three, guard Marcus Shaver Jr. missed three straight free throws. They still won.
The Broncos shot 30%. They missed 16 shots from deep. They turned the ball over a dozen times. And they still won.
Boise State won with defense. They won because they forced Saint Louis into tough shots that could have potentially tied the game. They won because of all the cliché things coaches have preached since James Naismith picked up a peach basket. Toughness. Grit. Effort. Lots and lots of effort.
Your legs might ache just watching Jace Whiting try to fight through a screen. Then another. And another. And then bust his rear end down the court. You might wince seeing the body blows Degenhart and big man Mo Sylla endured trying to box out Saint Louis’ 230-pound behemoth, Francis Okoro. And you might get dizzy watching the Broncos chase around point guard Yuri Collins.
Collins was the key on Saturday. The highlight of the scouting report. The dude who you need to have eyes on at all times. He entered Saturday as the best disher in America, averaging an NCAA-best 11.7 assists a game.
Against Boise State, Collins had more turnovers (8) than assists (4). That’s a credit to everything. Coaches. Players. Game plan. Effort. All of it.
“Playing the best passer in the country, you’ve got to be there at all times,” said Max Rice, who had 14 points. “He’ll see things that aren’t even there, so you’ve got to make it hard for him.”
Boise State made it awfully difficult for Collins and the Billikens to find any sort of rhythm. Like a defense in football playing a star quarterback, you’ve got to change the coverages. So Boise State mixed things up, sometimes throwing Shaver at him, sometimes Whiting and sometimes throwing the 6-7 Smith at Collins.
And, heck, Saint Louis didn’t exactly let the Broncos put on a showcase. Saturday’s game is not the tape you show at a basketball clinic. Maybe a wrestling one.
“We knew we had to uglify that game,” Leon Rice said.
Unsightliness has never been so accepted in Boise.
The Broncos are now 8-2 and winners of their last seven. Conference play is still weeks away and it feels like Boise State is on the right side of the bubble. When was the last time anyone said that? Rice’s squad has beaten four teams — Washington State, Colorado, Texas A&M and Saint Louis — that rank inside KenPom’s top 60.
“We’re putting some good feathers in our cap,” Leon Rice said. “This team is growing — and that’s what the preseason is for.”
A month ago, Rice seemed curious to see how his team would develop. He had those veterans in place. Four guys he could trust. Then there were about five guys he was figuring out how long their leash would be.
Rice has trusted Chibuzo Agbo for a few weeks now. And he was just fine letting Agbo decide the game. On multiple occasions, the coaching staff drew up an out-of-bounds play for Agbo and, on multiple occasions, he rewarded them. He led the game with 18 points and hit a late triple that gave BSU some breathing room.
“That was the difference in the game,” said Max Rice. “That’s something I think Gonzaga does a great job of: When someone’s hot, you keep feeding them. And when Buzo got it going there, it was like, ‘Get him the ball. Get him the ball.’”
Sylla’s leash is getting longer and longer by the day. The 6-11 transfer from Detroit Mercy hasn’t had much of a role for the Broncos this year, but was key Saturday stealing rebounds and contesting shots.
As he walked off the court, Rice embraced him and whispered in his ear: “I’m so proud of you.”
By the end of the night, that’s what he was telling his whole team.