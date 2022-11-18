On Thursday, in arguably the worst offensive half of Boise State basketball under Leon Rice, the Broncos went to the locker room with 11 points.
Less than 24 hours later, it took Boise State just over three-and-a-half minutes to surpass that in its 70-48 win over Loyola Chicago.
“I told the guys afterward that I knew they were going to bounce back,” Rice told 670 KBOI. “That was a good team. I didn’t know we were going to win by 22 and play that great, but I knew we had to play well to beat them. We were consistent all night.”
In its second game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, everything went better for Boise State. The most noticeable: The play of guard Chibuzo Agbo.
Agbo, a transfer wing from Texas Tech, drew rave reviews from coaches and teammates in the fall but hadn’t shown much on the court. It was clear the 6-foot-7, 223-pounder could be blindfolded and still wouldn’t be afraid to throw up a 3-pointer, but not many were going in.
Then came Friday, when it looked like Agbo was shooting into the ocean.
He knocked down 5-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc as he tallied a career-high 24 points. In the three games before Friday, Agbo had only combined for 11 points.
“The coaching staff just encouraged me to stick with the process,” Agbo said. “Tonight it just happened for me.”
Agbo’s monster night was the highlight of a much-needed bounce-back victory for Boise State. Entering Friday, the Broncos were 1-2 coming off a rough loss at the hands of Charlotte. Now, they are back to .500 and have the chance to secure a nice victory on Sunday, when they’ll play Colorado (KenPom No. 45) at 5 p.m.
Until then, Boise State fans will have a chance to exhale. The Broncos showed their potential against Loyola Chicago.
The triples were dropping. They were more active on defense, more dominant on the boards and were never content settling for contested jumpers.
Forward Tyson Degenhart tallied 19 points despite not hitting a triple. Freshman Sada NgaNga looked more comfortable, knocking down a pair of shots. And Marcus Shaver Jr. showed what type of point guard he can be, racking up 10 points while dishing four assists.
Even on a night when Rice opted for a smaller lineup, starting forward Naje Smith in place of center Lukas Milner, BSU scored 30 points in the paint and won the rebounding battle by a dozen.
It was the type of game we’ve come to expect from Boise State. Tough. Gritty. Energetic. The cherry on top was its 3-pointers falling through the hoop.
All of a sudden, Boise State looks like it’s on the right track.
“The good thing with this tournament is I’m starting to figure out — I think we had a flow with our rotation, and that helped the guys,” Rice said. “That’s the hard part. Not knowing the rotation and not having it figured out hurt those guys.”
