It took Kobe Young 10 seconds to tie his career total.
With one pretty triple from the arc, Young — the Broncos’ redshirt freshman guard — scored as many points as he had in the 18 months since he arrived at Boise State.
It was a nice moment. The Young had another nice moment. And another. And another … and a couple more. Young does not shed his warm-up shirt or break a sweat on most nights. On Tuesday, he ran around the court for 18 minutes and racked up a game-high 16 points.
Without Marcus Shaver Jr., who sat out on Tuesday with an injury, it was the Broncos’ bench that shined in a 91-50 win over a sub-par New Orleans team (KenPom No. 345). The BSU reserves (43 points) actually outscored the Broncos’ starters. And that might be the only time that happens this year.
Boise State won its eighth-straight game on Tuesday, stream-rolling New Orleans in perhaps the Broncos’ most complete performance of the season. How’s this for domination? The second half included a 24-0 Boise State run in which the Broncos kept New Orleans off the scoreboard for over 10 minutes.
The Privateers missed 15 straight shots. FIFTEEN!
Still, that display’s profoundness pales compared to what Young did on Tuesday. The guy who had one collegiate bucket to his name made 5 of his 8 attempts against the Privateers. He hit a trio from beyond the arc. He soared to finish an alley-oop lob from Naje Smith. He looked confident, composed, like the player Boise State thought it was landing.
Young’s potential has never been in question. He is a 6-foot-6, 208-pound athlete good enough to garner high-school offers from Army and Central Washington and … in football. He ran an 11-second 100-meter dash in high school. And it was Boise State that came in late with a basketball offer that led to him ending up in the Treasure Valley.
“I like guys that play multiple sports. I do,” BSU coach Leon Rice said. “He had one of the best high school football coaches in the country, Steve Graff, and his years with Graff made him tougher. Because when he first started playing (football) with Graff, he wasn’t tough enough. That’s why we didn’t offer him early. And he had a great, great basketball coach in Chad Herron.”
So what took Young so long to contribute? To put it in perspective, he came in the same year as Tyson Degenhart, who emerged right away as a contributor and starter for the Broncos.
“I kind of bought into what Leon and what all those guys have been telling me at practice,” Young said. “Just to make the smart plays. Just to play smarter. Just to be a team player, move the ball, rebound, play defense.”
Rice said Young’s habits have been getting better and better, taking the bull by the horns to get in the gym for extra workouts and go all-in.
It helped that he knocked down a couple of shots. Which isn’t always easy for those bench guys. They practice all week, take their seat on the pine and leave it up to the coach when they go in. If they go in at all. It’s a tough spot. But if you bury that first shot, all the pressure melts.
“I hit that first one and I was like, ‘Wow, here its goes. This is my night,’” Young said. “I mean, when I hit that first one, then that second one I was just loving it out there. I was just hooping.”
That’s the key for guys like Young. To feel that freedom that they once felt when they were stars in high school. The questions now are 1. How much can Young contribute this year and, 2. What is his ceiling at Boise State?
“The sky’s the limit for Kobe,” Rice said. “I’ve always said that. We’re gonna look up someday and people are going to be like, ‘Where did they get Kobe Young?’ And you just saw a glimpse of it today.”