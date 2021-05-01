Former Boise State tight end John Bates was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday by the Washington Football Team.
He's the highest drafted tight end in Boise State history and the first to get drafted since 2007. It's also the 12th straight year the Broncos have had at least one player taken in the draft.
"I've been dreaming of this moment since I was four years old," Bates told the Idaho Press a short time later. "I've put so much time and effort and work into making this moment happen, and the hard work paid off. With hard work and determination you can accomplish.
"It means the world and it's something I will never forget, that's for sure."
Bates went with pick No. 124 overall about an hour into Saturday's final day of the draft. The fourth round pick was higher than most mock drafts, who had him going somewhere between rounds 5-7.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Bates impressed at the Senior Bowl in January and during Boise State's Pro Day workout in late March. He was an intriguing prospect due to his bigger frame and athleticism despite not having big numbers with the Broncos.
Bates had 47 catches for 579 yards and two touchdowns during his four-year Boise State career. His best season came as a junior in 2019 when he had 22 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown.
Earlier in the week Bates had a one-on-one interview with Washington coach Ron Rivera, so he had an idea they might be interested in drafting him. His hunch turned out to be true.
"I'm stoked," Bates said. "Obviously so many emptions and just happy to see all the hard work come to fruition. I'm super excited for the opportunity and thankful for Washington to drafting me, but this is only the beginning. There's still a lot of work to put in and a lot of things to prove but I'm super excited for the opportunity."
He's the first Boise State player to be drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he might not be the last. Special teams star Avery Williams is hoping to hear his name called in the sixth or seventh round later today.
Bates is the fifth Boise State tight end in program history to get drafted into the NFL. The four previous were Larry Stayner (1992, ninth round, Seahawks), Dave Stachelski (2000, fifth round, Patriots), Jeb Putzier (2002, sixth round, Broncos) and Derek Schouman (2007, seventh round, Bills).
This story will be updated throughout the day...