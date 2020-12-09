PROVO, Utah — Emmanuel Akot and the Boise State men’s basketball team waited two years for a moment like this.
It was worth every second.
Akot, an Arizona transfer and the highest-ranked prep recruit ever to play for Boise State, hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds left to propel the Broncos to a huge 74-70 road decision over BYU on Wednesday night at the Marriot Center.
“RayJ made one heck of a pass and I hit the shot,” Akot told the Idaho Press. “It’s a great feeling. My first really big shot in college. My emotions are kind of everywhere right now. It feels great.”
Akot had 13 points and six rebounds in his second game with the Broncos. But none were bigger than the final three.
After BYU tied the game with 37 seconds left, Boise State called timeout to set up the final play. Point guard RayJ Dennis got the ball at the top of the key and drove to the basket, looking for his first option, Derrick Alston, in the corner.
When Alston wasn’t open, Dennis somehow saw an open Akot behind him at the 3-point line and quickly got him the ball. The 6-foot-8 Akot did the rest, nailing the biggest shot of Boise State’s young season — and one that might get them into the NCAA Tournament come March.
“I was so happy for him,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “And you can’t say enough about what RayJ did with the pass. We put the ball in his hands that last play and they took away DA in the corner and he found the open guy, Emmanuel was wide open. It was a great job by coach (Tim) Duryea drawing that up and RayJ delivered and ‘E-man’ delivered. That’s a huge win.”
Dennis had 19 points and five assists, Abu Kigab had 14 points and four steals and Alston added 12 points for the Broncos, who won in Provo for the first time since 1996.
Boise State (3-1) has won three straight since a 10-point loss to now-No. 7 Houston in the season opener. But none have been as impressive as Wednesday. The Broncos led by as many as 14 points and never trailed, holding off a late BYU run in the second half with a number of clutch shots.
“Coming into BYU we knew it was going to be a tough environment and I’m glad our team stuck together and got the win,” Kigab said. “We could have been better in the second half, but it’s basketball. Teams are going to make runs but we just have to respond.”
Boise State’s length on defense frustrated BYU in the first half. The Cougars had 11 turnovers and made just 1 of 10 shots from beyond the arc while shooting 7 of 21 (33%) overall.
The Broncos raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first eight minutes on buckets from six different players. BYU missed its first eight shots before a basket from center Matt Haarms with 11:22 left in the half finally put the Cougars on the scoreboard.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good defensive team,” Rice said. “We’re long and we’re hard to score over. We get a lot do deflections and hands on a lot of balls and we’re only going to get better at that.”
Alston scored on a short shot and followed with a three-point play to put the Broncos up 19-5 with 8:00 left in the half. After BYU cut the deficit to 21-13, Alston hit a free throw, Akot scored on a turnaround in the lane and Dennis hit a floater to push the lead back to 26-13 with 2:37 left before the break.
An Alston putback made it 30-16 with 1:35 left but the Cougars scored the final five points of the half, including a 3-pointer from Alex Barcello with five seconds left, to cut the Boise State lead to 30-21.
“We had a great start, especially defensively,” Rice said. “But you knew in their building they’d make a run and they hit some big shots.”
Kigab hit two huge 3-pointers in the second half to hold off BYU runs, the second of which put the Broncos up 64-56 with 5:40 to play.
But BYU refused to go away and a bucket inside from Haarms, a Purdue transfer, cut the Boise State lead to 69-66 with 1:55 to go.
Akot made one of two free throws and Brandon Averette scored with 1:17 left to pull BYU within 70-68. After Max Rice missed a baseline shot, Alex Barcello tied the game at 70 with a layup with 37 seconds left.
That set the stage for Akot.
“I’m so happy for him and all these guys,” Leon Rice said. “It was a great, great win. The resiliency we showed, down a couple guys and not being able to rotate guys in, that took its toll on us but we kept our poise and showed great resiliency to get his done.”
Boise State only gets credit for one win, but it felt much bigger than that. BYU is predicted to be one of the top teams in the WCC and should remain a top-100 team at KenPom.com the rest of the season.
And the Broncos will have it in their back pocket the rest of the year.
“When you get these kinds of wins early in the season you reap the dividends all year long,” Rice said. “This one will pay off throughout the year.”