Boise State guard Lexus Williams (2) brings the ball down the court against San Diego State on Jan. 13, 2018.
BOISE — Former Boise State point guard Lexus Williams is returning to the Broncos in a newly created role on the coaching staff as the assistant to the head coach.
In Williams' role he will handle special projects and duties deemed necessary by coach Leon Rice, but will work largely as a mentor to the players in areas such as academic guidance, career development and personal brand building. He also will serve as the liaison between Rice and athletic department staff.
Williams played just one season at Boise State (2017-18) as a graduate transfer from Valparaiso. He started all 32 games and averaged 9.5 ppg while earning an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection.
Among his highlights was a half-court buzzer beater to give the Broncos a dramatic win at Oregon.
“Having coached Lexus as a player, I always felt like he had a natural ability to lead,” Rice said in a statement. “He will be a terrific mentor for the young men who come through our program. This was a much-needed position and Lexus’ leadership qualities and work ethic will be a great addition to not only our program, but our entire athletic department. I want to thank Jeramiah (Dickey) and our administration for sharing that vision and making this possible.”
Williams, who has spent the past 18 months living in Chicago and working as an accountant for a real estate firm, previously was a second round pick by the Texas Legends of the NBA G League out of Boise State. He spent 18 months playing professionally prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I look forward to being back in the community and being around people who invested in me,” Williams said. “I’m forever indebted to coach Rice and the rest of this staff. He’s been trying to get me back since I left and I can’t wait to get started. There are a lot of new faces at Boise State, but the energy and momentum of this department is something I want to be a part of and help move forward. Whatever is needed, I will help get it done.”
Williams' role is expected to evolve over time. It's a big investment for the Broncos, who previously had the fewest full-time staff members among all men's basketball programs in the Mountain West.
