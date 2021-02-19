BOISE - Wednesday's 79-70 win over Utah State did more than move the Boise State men's basketball team into first place in the Mountain West standings.
It triggered a one-year, $725,004.80 contract extension for coach Leon Rice.
Under the terms of an amended contract signed in December, one year would be added to the end of his current contract if the Broncos played at least 13 games this season and won 60 percent of them, or if the Broncos advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
Boise State improved to 17-4 with Wednesday's win, assuring the Broncos of finishing with at least wins in 60 percent of their games even if they were to lose every game left this season, including in the Mountain West Tournament and NCAA Tournament or NIT.
Rice's previous deal called for a one-year extension if the Broncos won 18 games, but that was amended in December due to the uncertainty of the number of games that would be played this season due to the pandemic.
Rice will now make $725,004.80 in each of the next four seasons for a total of $2.9 million through the 2024-2025 season.
Boise State's 11th-year coach is just the fifth-highest paid coach in the Mountain West, according to a report from NevadaSportsNet.com last March. UNLV's T.J. Otzelberger made $1.2 million this season, while San Diego State's Brian Dutcher ($855,424), New Mexico's Paul Weir ($775,000) and Colorado State's Niko Medved ($750,000) all make more than Rice.
Rice, who is 215-132 since taking over in 2010 after serving as an assistant coach at Gonzaga for 11 seasons, has led the Broncos to eight 20-win seasons and the only two at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament in program history.
He became the winningest coach in program history with win No. 214 last week against UNLV.
Rice, who is also the longest-tenured coach in the Mountain West, was scheduled to make the same $725,004.80 this season but had his salary reduced to $616,254.08 due to a 15 percent pay cut mandated by the athletic department.
Boise State hosts Utah State again Friday night at 8 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.