The Boise State men’s basketball team had two games, including its schedule Saturday’s game at Wyoming, postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the program.
The Mountain West announced that the game at Wyoming was off about 25 minutes before the scheduled 2 p.m. tipoff.
The Boise State Athletic Department released a statement shortly after the announcement, stating that concerns began Saturday morning when members of the team’s traveling party, which arrived in Laramie on Friday, began showing COVID-19 symptoms. Following university protocols, the team began testing.
“Based on the test results, Boise State’s most updated health and safety guidelines and feedback from local health departments, it was determined the team did not have the requisite number of participants to compete in the game,” the statement read. “The determination was made in consultation with Wyoming and the Mountain West Conference in the most expedient fashion possible given the circumstances. Updates about future games will be provided as decisions are made."
Four hours later, the Mountain West announced that Tuesday's game was also postponed. If the games cannot be made up, they will be ruled no-contests.
Boise State did not specify how many players and coaches tested positive, but revised COVID-19 protocols put out by the Mountain West on Dec. 22 stated that at least seven players and one countable coach must be available for a school to participate in a contest.
Boise State (10-4, 1-0 Mountain West) has a home game Friday against No. 20 Colorado State — which has not played since Dec. 11, dealing with its own COVID-19 issues. The status of that game had not been announced as of Saturday.
The Broncos beat Fresno State 65-55 on Tuesday in its Mountain West opener, its seventh win in a row. The Bulldogs had their game against Air Force, scheduled for Saturday, also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs’ program.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue