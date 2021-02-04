RENO, Nev. — A tough stretch continues Friday for the Boise State men’s basketball team when it visits Nevada at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports 1 for the first of two games at the Lawlor Events Center.
The Broncos, who went 9-0 to start Mountain West play while playing the worst five teams in the standings, are in the middle of a brutal finish to the schedule in which they play the other four top teams in the final four series.
Nevada (12-7, 7-5 MW) sits in fifth place in the league standings after an impressive two-game sweep of rival UNLV earlier this week. The Wolf Pack rank No. 104 at KenPom — the fourth-highest ranked team the Broncos will have played so far this season.
“I thought they played some of their best ball this last week,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “Man, they looked spectacular. I couldn’t find anything they did wrong.”
The Wolf Pack nearly won both games at San Diego State earlier this season before losing in the final seconds both times. They also lost a pair of close games at Wyoming, but did beat Nebraska during nonconference play.
Wichita State transfer Grant Sherfield is the top threat for Nevada at 18.3 points per game and is among the leaders for conference player of the year. Desmond Cambridge averages 14.9 ppg, while Zane Meeks (9.9 ppg) and Warren Washington (9.6 ppg) are also dangerous.
Boise State (14-2, 10-1 MW) also has lost four straight in Reno and is 3-7 in its past 10 trips to the Lawlor Events Center.
“This is a really, really good team and Alford is a great coach and this is going to be a huge, huge challenge and our guys know that,” Rice said.
After going 1-1 at Colorado State last week, Boise State is right back on the road for a pair of near must-win games against the Wolf Pack. The Broncos need to win both Friday and Sunday to stay in sole possession of first place in the Mountain West standings.
Following the games at Nevada, the Broncos host UNLV and Utah State before finishing the season with two games at San Diego State. Boise State probably needs to go at least 6-2 to assure themselves a share of the league title. Anything worse also might put their chances of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in jeopardy.
“It’s a big push and we know that,” Rice said. “I don’t think one game will make or break you, but it seems to affect a team like us more than others. Everybody is losing games. Go through the Top 25 yesterday and they all lost, and they lost some games that maybe we wouldn’t be forgiven for. Saint Louis loses to La Salle and La Salle was 7-10 and Florida loses to South Carolina and they were 4-6.
“It’s hard to win games, and this one is going to be a really, really hard trip.”
Rice contends that it’s been harder for Boise State to get the respect and national attention it deserves because it isn't a known basketball school such as teams like Florida, Purdue and Kansas — who all are ranked despite losing at least five games.
Boise State was 26th in the AP Poll two weeks ago with 108 points, but after going 1-1 at Colorado State in two Quad 1 games it dropped to 31st with just 23 points. A school like Kansas, meanwhile, remained in the AP Poll at No. 23 despite losing for fourth time in the past five games.
If the Broncos want to get into the Top 25 anytime soon they’ll definitely need to win both games this weekend. A loss also likely severely damages their NCAA Tournament resume — fair or not.
“Your margin for error is almost zero,” Rice said. “That was a Quad 1 team we played. If you are winning any of those they are huge, and there’s value in that and we went and got a split. People look at the final margin of the first game, but that wasn’t real. We cut it to five and had the ball and it was window dressing at the end a little bit. But we got the split.
“Those are hard. And that’s what we’re going to face this week, but our guys are aware of that. All these other teams are losing because it’s hard to be at your best every single night. ... We’re preparing, our minds are right, and we’re going to go compete the best we can. That’s all we can control.”
The Idaho Press will have a reporter in Reno to cover Boise State's two games at Nevada. Check BlueTurfSports.com and read the print edition of the Idaho Press throughout the weekend for exclusive coverage.