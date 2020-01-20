BOISE — In hindsight, Bob Haycock should have stayed until the end. But not because of the final outcome.
Haycock and hundreds of others headed for the exits Saturday night with Boise State trailing Utah State 66-48 with 4:10 left.
"Leaving early felt like leaving at the regular time with how many people walked out when we did," said Haycock, a Boise State season ticket holder for more than 20 years. "I would have beat the traffic by staying."
Haycock, his girlfriend Cari Call, and his daughter and her boyfriend were four of the many that missed the improbable comeback. The Broncos looked lackluster for much of the night, but rallied from the 18-point deficit in the final minutes to stunningly win the game in overtime, 88-83.
When the game ended, only a sliver of the announced crowd of 6,047 had stuck it out.
"I just didn't see any sign that we were capable of winning and I was kind of tired of Sam Merrill killing us," Haycock said of the Utah State guard that finished with 32 points. "He drives me crazy because he's so good. I never leave early, but I just didn't see anything."
Haycock and his girlfriend Call listened on the radio, and sped home as the comeback started to pick up steam. The two made it home and got the TV turned on in time to see the final 40 seconds of regulation and overtime.
"We were listening on the radio and I think RayJ Dennis hit a 3 that got them within like nine points and Bob Behler started getting pretty excited and we looked at each other like, 'I can't believe we left,'" Haycock said. "I felt bad leaving in the first place because I never do.
"We were excited and yelling but kept saying how much more fun we would have been having if we were still at the game."
Kelly Christensen had a similar experience. He and his wife Sophia and his brother Clay Christensen and his wife Mandy elected to leave with four minutes left because both have young children that their parents were babysitting.
"There was nothing in the first 36 minutes that they showed us to think they'd come back and I thought, 'I don't need to see the very end of this,'" said Christensen, who is the general manager at Timberstone Golf Course in Caldwell. "All of a sudden, we're listening on the way home and a couple 3s go down and a dunk and it's a close game.
"My brother pulled the game up on his phone in the backseat. ... We couldn't believe it. I think my wife was freaking out the most. She's like, 'Are you kidding me?' I'm glad they won. I think it can be a season changer."
Christensen also has season tickets and rarely leaves early.
"I've always loved the fact that I can say I stayed at the first Fiesta Bowl and didn't leave early," Christensen said. "I don't think I'd quite put this on the same level. ... If the game is within striking distance, we don't leave. When we left it was an 18-point game at the under-four timeout."
Christensen got home in time to see the final 30 seconds of overtime on TV.
"Everything had to go perfect for that to happen," Christensen said. "I'm not saying they threw in the towel with that crew because he (Leon Rice) didn't just put in guys that never play, but that probably wasn't the most realistic lineup to think you're going to make up an 18-point comeback in the final three minutes or whatever it was.
"I've seen comments about 'all those people that left early shouldn't come back' and stuff like that. You're going to struggle for attendance even worse if that's the case. I wouldn't be telling anybody not to come back."
The game was at halftime when Chris Lewis arrived after taking the four-hour bus ride back with the women's basketball team after a road win in Logan. Lewis, the play-by-play voice of the women and a radio host on KTIK, decided to stay and watch for a bit.
"I went in for the second half and it looked like what it looked like to everybody else that left," Lewis said. "They got down 18 and I said, 'OK, this is over.' I didn't have the full investment since I hadn't bought a ticket and I wasn't there the whole game, that might have made it different, so I said, 'Alright it's late,' I hadn't been home in a couple days and the McGregor fight was later that night so I left and went home.
"It made sense to leave. They were dead. I guess you can say I didn't have faith in the team, but it was over. There was no way they'd win."
Lewis turned on the radio in his car to listen to his co-host (Behler) on KTIK call the second half. And that's when things started to get interesting.
"They hit a 3 and then another 3 and another and I'm like, 'Alright, wait a minute,'" Lewis said. "But I wasn't feeling any regret because it was getting a little interesting, but they were still going to lose."
Lewis got home, but kept listening to the game while sitting in his driveway. When Utah State went up 75-70 with seven seconds left, he turned off the car and went inside.
"I said, 'Alright this is over.' I literally turned off the car and went in the house and said hello to my girlfriend," Lewis said. "I decided to check the final score and I see it's 75-75 heading to overtime. I'm like, 'Wait, what in the world? There's no way. This has to be an error.'
"I put on ESPNU real quick and saw it was in overtime and I watched the rest of the game. It just seemed impossible. It really did. I felt the computer was wrong because even when they were coming back I was like, 'Alright, this is good and all,' but I never thought they'd actually win. But once it went to overtime, I knew they'd win. There was no way Utah State had anything left in the tank."
The whole thing was just as crazy for Lewis to talk about two days later.
"It was nuts," Lewis said. "It never would have even occurred to me that it was a possibility, but I checked the score just to make sure it was over and I'm like, 'This has to be wrong. This can't be right.' It was impossible.
"But I don't have regrets for leaving because it had been a long couple days for me and like I said, I wasn't as invested in the game as a normal fan. But it was shocking they were able to come back because there was no inclination it was coming. None. You couldn't sense it whatsoever that they were about to come back."
Former Northwest Nazarene baseball player EJ Leitzinger and his friends were at the game, and also left early.
"We spent the whole drive home talking about how Boise State badly needs a scoring guard, and I think RayJ Dennis scored all 19 of his points while we were talking about the need for a scoring guard," Leitzinger said.
But not everybody left early — even if they wanted to. Jordan Christensen, no relation to Kelly, brought his eight-year-old daughter Alli and six-year-old son Hank to the game. It was the first Boise State basketball game for both kids.
"About halftime, they were down quite a bit and I could tell they were losing interest a bit so I said if they came back and won, we'd get ice cream," Christensen said. "I figured it would perk them up a bit and want to stay.
"Once it got to like five minutes left, it was getting late and it looked like there was no shot at winning, so I was ready to leave, but the kids were holding onto hope that they could win and get the ice cream and they didn't want to leave. ... It was crazy. There was probably only maybe a quarter of the crowd left at the very end and they were just as loud as the complete crowd was earlier in the game."
The Broncos pulled off the crazy comeback, scoring five points in the final seven seconds on a Dennis 3-pointer and a steal and layup by Justinian Jessup to tie the game, before winning in overtime.
And dad was glad to live up to his end of the deal.
"My daughter was naming all these ice cream shops and I'm like, 'It's 11 p.m., they are all long closed by now,'" Christensen said. "So we went by McDonalds and got something from there. I usually go to a game or two a year, but they are already asking if we can go to the next game. They were stoked. It was great."
It was a memory he'll never forget. And one those that left early won't be lucky enough to have.
"It was all my kids, they made it happen because I was in the same boat as everyone else wanting to leave," Christensen said. "But they made me stick it out and I'm glad they did. It was pretty magical."