As the Boise State men’s basketball team prepares to navigate what figures to be one of the oddest and most chaotic seasons in recent memory, the Broncos plan to lean on a phrase used often by former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano.
‘So what, now what?’
Pagano, of course, overcame cancer and led the Colts to three straight playoff appearances including a spot in the AFC Championship Game in 2015.
The former Boise State football assistant coach still has family in the area and has an offseason home here. And he’s spent many summers golfing with Boise State coach Leon Rice, who is always looking to pick the brain of a coach that’s been successful at the highest level.
One thing that stuck with Rice? How to deal with adversity.
“It’s kind of a year where ‘so what, now what?’” Rice said. “We have to have that mentality. That’s exactly what we’re going to be dealing with all year long. Things will be thrown at us that we’ve never seen before.
“You have to have the right mindset and right frame of mind to be able to move on and not get caught in the ups and downs of what we’re going to face. Those ups and downs will be there in a lot of different ways and we have to be able to deal with it. That’s what I want our guys to be able to do.”
Expectations are sky high for the Broncos, who are looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. Boise State returns leading scorer and preseason Mountain West Player of the Year Derrick Alston Jr. and welcomes in four Division I transfers who should make immediate impacts.
Boise State was picked to finish second in the preseason Mountain West poll behind San Diego State, but several respected national media members like Andy Katz of NCAA.com have predicted the Broncos to win the league and get to the Big Dance.
The hype started even before last season ended with the talented transfers waiting in the wings. It’s built all offseason despite the uncertainty and eventual delayed start to the season and now, finally, the Broncos will take the court to see what they’ve got.
Boise State opens the 2020-21 season Friday at 1 p.m. at No. 17 Houston in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. With no scrimmages or exhibition games allowed this season, the Broncos are jumping right into the fire against a top-20 team to start things out.
“They are ranked 17th and they might be better than that,” Rice said. “They are a really good team, a really good program, and we’re playing them at home. It’s probably going to be the hardest atmosphere we play in all year and we’re doing it right out of the gate.”
Houston is allowing 25 percent capacity for Friday’s game. And while that works against the Broncos, it also works for them. Alston, a Houston native, gets to have his parents in the stands.
“I wanted to get Derrick back to Houston because he’s been with this program five years, he choose to come back, all the important things he’s done here,” Rice said. “And for him to have a chance to play in front of his parents since they’ll have a crowd, I jumped at that opportunity.”
Boise State was originally slated to start the season in the Orlando Invitational in Orlando as part of a loaded tournament field that included No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 13 Michigan State, Auburn, Saint Louis and Xavier.
When teams started withdrawing to stay closer to home and the tournament was blown up, the Broncos secured a game against No. 6 Kansas in Orlando to start the season, with a game against either UCLA or Seton Hall the next night.
Those games, too, were eventually canceled, leaving the Broncos scrambling to find a quality opponent to start the season. With the Broncos expecting to challenge for a top-25 ranking and a spot in the NCAA Tournament this year, Rice wanted to challenge them as best he could with a difficult schedule.
Given the chance to play a ranked team and get Alston back home to Houston for a game — the Broncos originally had a game in Houston against Texas A&M planned in December — the decision was a no-brainer.
“We were in full scramble mode,” Rice said. “It was unbelievable how much time and energy was put on this. Through our relationships with (Houston coach Kelvin) Sampson and actually (Texas Tech coach) Chris Beard was the one that got this event started, we were able to put it together and make it work.”
The Broncos will stay in Texas and play Sam Houston State in Fort Worth on Sunday. They're tentatively scheduled to start Mountain West play against New Mexico at home on Dec. 3.
Boise State has waited for this day since the season was abruptly canceled without a postseason tournament in March. At times this summer it looked like there might not even be a season, so to at least get to this point is a milestone.
And with nothing certain at this point, the Broncos aren’t taking it for granted.
“You feel like you’re playing in the Super Bowl,” Rice said. “We’ve had the longest grind in the preseason we’ve ever had. And because of the circumstances everybody is in, these guys know what’s going on and see these different games getting canceled, so it gives you more appreciation and you treat it like maybe it’s our last game.
“I’m sure we will have a lot of nervous energy. I’ll have to keep them calm so we don’t have 25 turnovers and seven guys foul out.”
Several games across the country have been canceled in recent days due to positive COVID-19 tests with one of the teams. But the Broncos have navigated things smoothly to this point and received final test results Thursday before boarding a charter flight to Houston.
But the uncertainty of whether a game will happen will be there all season long.
“You go take these COVID tests and you just hang on the results of every test because I so badly want them to get a chance to play,” Rice said. “I can’t even picture having to tell these guys we’re not going to play and our game has been canceled. That’s a sense of stress in itself and that’s what a lot of coaches are dealing with.”
Chances are at some point Boise State will have a game postponed or canceled. And when it does, the Broncos will lean back on a familiar saying to help them get through it.
“We’re going to face lots of adversity and it’s going to be ‘so what, now what’,” Rice said. “The game is not on until the referee walks out and throws the ball up. It’s really not. ... We’re trying to stay in the moment and here and now and deal with whatever is thrown at us.”