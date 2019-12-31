BOISE — Two early Mountain West games in December have made things a little odd as the calendar flips to January and league play resumes.
Typically, Boise State would be opening conference play with tonight’s 6 o'clock matchup with Wyoming at ExtraMile Arena, but the Broncos already played two league games in early December against New Mexico and Colorado State.
“Yeah, that’s weird,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said.
A scheduling conflict in Las Vegas forced the Mountain West to move the conference tournament up a week, which meant playing two games in early December. The Broncos sandwiched a loss at New Mexico and a home win against Colorado State around 12 nonconference games.
But now the Broncos (9-5) are back into league play for the rest of the season, with the first of 16 remaining Mountain West games tonight against the Cowboys.
“Our guys are really excited to get back into league,” Rice said. “It’s nice you get to start at home and be at home a little bit after the stretch we had with being in Hawaii and stuff. It’s a great opportunity to be in front of our fans on New Year’s Day.”
San Diego State and Utah State appear to be the top two teams in the league at this point, but the Broncos have shown signs of late that they could compete near the top of the standings. Boise State has won three games in a row and looks much improved from a slow start.
The schedule didn’t do any favors to the Broncos, who will have the three toughest road trips in the league — New Mexico, Nevada and San Diego State — out of the way by the second week of January.
Here’s a look at how the Mountain West stacks up heading back into conference play:
1. San Diego State (13-0, 2-0 MW): The Aztecs are ranked No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press poll with a perfect record that includes wins over BYU, Creighton, Iowa and Utah. San Diego State has four players averaging in double figures, including Washington State transfer Malachi Flynn at 15.5 points per game. The Aztecs are currently ranked No. 20 in KenPom and appear to be the top team in the Mountain West at this point after rolling through nonconference play undefeated.
2. Utah State (13-2, 2-0 MW): The Aggies have dealt with an injury to star center Neemias Queta, who has appeared in just four games this season. But Utah State is still 13-2 and has wins over LSU and Florida. The Aggies dropped out of the top 25 after losing to BYU in mid-December, but likely will be back in the national rankings soon. Returning Mountain West Player of the Year Sam Merrill is averaging 17.7 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting from 3-point range.
3. New Mexico (13-2, 2-0 MW): The Lobos are already 2-0 in Mountain West play and appeared to be a contender for the league title before suspensions to two starters in guard J.J. Caldwell (domestic battery arrest) and forward Carlton Bragg (undisclosed). The Lobos have a win over Wisconsin and already beat Boise State, 80-78, in early December. New Mexico is led by Ohio State transfer JaQuan Lyle, who is pouring in 16.9 points per game.
4. Boise State (9-5, 1-1 MW): The Broncos appear to be building momentum following a slow start that featured a home loss to UC Irvine. Boise State has won eight of the past 11 games and now has Oregon transfer Abu Kigab in the fold. He’s averaging 16 points and six rebounds in four games since becoming eligible. Derrick Alston is the league’s leading scorer at 21.4 points per game, and Justinian Jessup is averaging 15.2 points per game. Finishing in the top five of the league standings and earning a first-round bye in the conference tournament seems doable at this point.
5. Nevada (8-5, 1-0 MW): Eric Musselman left some talent behind in Reno when he left for Arkansas in senior guards Jazz Johnson (16.9 ppg) and Lindsey Drew (13.0 ppg). Junior guard Jalen Harris (17.2 ppg) is impressing in his first season after redshirting following a transfer from Louisiana Tech. Coach Steve Alford returns to the Mountain West after having success at New Mexico, and he should keep the Wolf Pack competitive in the league race. Nevada’s eight wins are all against teams outside the top 100 in KenPom, but four of their five losses are to teams ranked in the top 80.
6. Colorado State (9-6, 0-2 MW): The Rams have beaten most of the teams they should have to this point and lost to the teams they were expected to lose to. Center Nico Carvacho is averaging 13.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game and is one of the best post players in the league. The Rams were predicted to finish ninth in the preseason Mountain West poll, and that’s probably about right. Coach Niko Medved’s rebuild at Colorado State still appears to be a year or two away.
7. Air Force (6-7, 1-1 MW): Lavelle Scottie (14.4 ppg) and Ryan Swan (12.2 ppg) combine for one of the best frontcourts in the Mountain West, and guard A.J. Walker (12.5 ppg) is off to a nice start. But the Falcons have largely disappointed to this point with losses to Idaho State, Loyola Marymount, Indiana State and Drake. Their best win is against Army, who ranks No. 196 in KenPom.
8. UNLV (6-8, 1-0 MW): The Rebels have struggled with a tough schedule to start the TJ Otzelberger era, losing to Kansas State, UCLA, Cincinnati, SMU and BYU. They are 1-0 in Mountain West play after a triple overtime win at Fresno State in December. Senior guard Amauri Hardy is leading UNLV with 15.2 points per game while Utah transfer Donnie Tillman is averaging 12.4 points per game. The Rebels were picked to finish seventh in the league, and it’s hard to imagine them finishing any higher.
9. Wyoming (5-9, 0-2 MW): Coach Allen Edwards could be on the hot seat if the Cowboys don’t make big improvements this season. And to this point that doesn’t look likely. The Cowboys nearly lost in an exhibition game to Northwest Nazarene, and have losses to Utah Valley, Northern Colorado and Cal St. Fullerton on the resume. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 17.9 points per game, but Wyoming looks to be one of the worst teams in the Mountain West this season.
10. Fresno State (4-9, 0-2 MW): The Bulldogs have just three wins against Division I teams, and two are to teams ranked outside the top 300 in KenPom. Coach Justin Hutson faces quite the challenge in year No. 2 after losing some talent last season. Nate Grimes is leading the way at 12.8 points per game for Fresno State, which ranks No. 3 nationally with 51 percent of their shot attempts coming from behind the 3-point line. The Bulldogs were picked sixth in the preseason poll but face an uphill climb to finish there.
11. San Jose State (4-10, 0-2 MW): A season-opening win over Hofstra turned some heads, but the Spartans have since come back to earth. Their other three wins are against Simpson College, Grambling State and Pepperdine. But the four wins match last year’s total from a 4-27 season, so the Spartans at least look to be a little better than a year ago. Seneca Knight is the only player averaging in double figures at 12.8 points per game. The Spartans were picked last in the preseason poll and appear destined to finish there.